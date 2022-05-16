Baseball
Lakers
split
with
Hickman,
Hoptown
MURRAY — Calloway County defeated Hickman County, 9-2, on Friday before dropping a 12-3 decision Saturday to Hopkinsville with both games played at Laker Field.
Friday, the Lakers took command late, scoring all of their runs in the final three frames, including five in the sixth.
Conner Lockhart (two RBIs), Cadwell Turner and Cole Lockhart (an RBI each) had two hits for the Lakers. Bryson Dennis pitched the final four innings and three hits and no walks for the win.
In Saturday’s game, things started rough with the Tigers (12-14) scoring five times in the opening inning. Ty Weatherly was 2-for-2 and a run scored.
Softball
MNH
eases
past
Lady
Lakers
MADISONVILLE — Preslee Phillips had a double and a homer for Calloway County Friday night but it was not enough to overcome Madisonville-North Hopkins in a 9-2 loss.
The Lady Maroons had 12 hits in Calloway’s regular-season finale. n
