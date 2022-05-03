SOFTBALL
Lady
Tigers
take
care
of
CCA
PADUCAH — Murray High prepared for today’s scheduled Crosstown Classic showdown with 4th District rival Calloway County by shutting out Community Christian Academy, 5-0, Monday evening.
The star for Murray High (6-9) was pitcher Kylie Chapman, who faced the minimum amount of batters in twirling a complete-game shutout. Only a bunt single in the sixth inning and a batter reaching base on an error blemished her worksheet as he finished with 17 strikeouts and no walks.
Chapman also received run support from her teammates as Murray High scored three runs in the opening frame to establish early command of the game. The Lady Tigers then added two more runs in the third inning, essentially putting the game out of reach for the Lady Warriors (4-6).
Jenna Stone provided an important bat for the Lady Tigers by going 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Help also came from Mylee Smith, who was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, while Sarah Cauley was 2-for-3.
TENNIS
McCracken
too
much
for
Calloway
MURRAY — Monday, Calloway County ran into a powerful McCracken County squad at the Calloway County High School Tennis Courts.
On the boys’ side, the Mustangs became only the second team to claim a win against the Lakers this spring with an impressive 8-1 win. The loss drops Calloway to 9-2 in boys action this season.
On the girls’ side, well, this is the school that is comprised of players who would have been part of the state power known as Lone Oak once upon a time and whose coach that built that program, Larry Heflin, is still at it today, now at McCracken.
The Lady Mustangs proved how strong they are, sweeping the Lady Lakers by a 9-0 score.
On the boys’ side, it should also be noted that Lone Oak was pretty powerful at times on that side of the ledger at the state level under Heflin. Things are not changing at McCracken.
However, the Lakers managed to take one match as the doubles team of Kolt Bazzell and Jude Bazzell battled their way to an 8-6 win over their Mustangs opponents, giving the host team a bit of satisfaction from the experience.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Lakers gave their all but just could not dent the scoreboard.
TENNIS
Murray
High
sweeps
WKHS
teams
MURRAY — Murray High took a sweep of the West Kentucky Home School team Monday at the Mel Purcell Tennis Courts.
The Tigers took a 5-4 win on the boys’ side, while the Lady Tigers took an 8-1 victory.
The Tigers got things started by going 2-for-3 in doubles with wins coming from the teams of Will Imes/Waylon Downey and Bryce Kough/Dhevin Patel.
In singles, Maddox Flores, Downey and Kough all picked up easy wins, while Imes’ thrilling 9-8 (8-6 tie-breaker) win over Henry Arterburn sealed the win.
The Lady Tigers swept their doubles matches, all with fairly easy wins from the teams of Kyra Jones/Macee Flores, Avery Vanover/Malaika Gachoka and Madelyn Myers/Cora McConnell. Jones, Gachoka, Myers and McConnell all won their singles matches with little trouble, while Vanover got an 8-6 win over Marianna Hereford.
Commented
