SOFTBALL
Tilghman
edges
Lady
Tigers
PADUCAH— With its appearance in the semifinals of the Kentucky All “A” Softball Tournament Monday postponed due to persistent rains, Murray High decided to try to stay in game form with a visit to a good Paducah Tilghman team.
Murray High took an early three-run lead but the free-swinging, free-wheeling Lady Blue Tornado managed to stay in the game. Then, Tilghman’s offense awakened with five runs between the third and fifth innings and that was enough as Tilghman edged the Lady Tigers, 6-5.
A single by Marlee Riddle and a sacrifice fly from Aiden Farr gave the Lady Tigers (4-7) a 2-0 lead in their first at-bat and that was increased in the second when an error and wild pitch resulted in two more runs and a 4-1 lead.
That, though, is where the offense began to sputter for Murray High and the offense began to make things happen for Tilghman (11-9). The Lady Tornado would score twice each in the third and fourth frames, then added another in the fifth.
The Lady Tigers did score once in the fourth on Sydney Wyatt’s sacrifice fly. However, the Lady Tigers would be held scoreless the final three innings.
Jenna Stone was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored as the Lady Tigers had seven hits. Audreya White (triple) and Rosie Minter both had two hits and two RBIs for Tilghman, while Cristin Ware (double) also drove home two runs and Gabi Logsdon (double) also ended with an RBI.
TENNIS
Calloway
boys
beat
Ballard
MURRAY — Calloway County’s boys tennis squad shut out visiting Ballard Memorial Monday, 7-0, in a match at the Calloway County High School Tennis Courts.
In doubles, the teams of Isaac Schwepker and Kanyon Franklin and Connor Pile and Isaac Martin both claimed easy wins to set the stage for singles play.
In the singles, Schwepker’s match with Ballard’s Jake Miller was the only really competitive match of the afternoon as Schwepker took an 8-5 win. Franklin, Pile, Martin and Jayden Morris also won their singles matches.
TENNIS
Graves
sweeps
Murray
High
teams
MURRAY— Murray High’s tennis teams ran into a very tough Graves County program Monday at the Mel Purcell Tennis Courts.
Both the Murray High girls and boys squads were beaten by identical 8-1 scores.
On the boys’ side, Bryce Kough had the only win for the Tigers as he Robert Thomason, 8-4. That is not to say that the matches themselves were all blowouts with the Tigers winning at least four games in three others.
The match of the day came in doubles as Graves’ Mark Whitaker and Clay Cooper had to go to a tie-breaker before emerging with a 9-8 (7-1) win over the Murray High team of Cooper Allen and Peter Kerrick.
On the girls’ side, it was Cora McConnell emerging with a win in singles for the only tally for the Lady Tigers.
