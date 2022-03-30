TENNIS
Murray
High
sweeps
West
Ky.
Home
School
MURRAY — Murray High had its first home match of the 2022 season Tuesday and met the occasion with a sweep on the boys and girls sides of a match with the West Kentucky Home School team at the Mel Purcell Tennis Courts.
On the girls’ side, Murray High claimed a 4-2 (matches) win. Macee Flores, Avery Vanover and Malaika Gachoka all had wins in the singles matches. Gachoka and Vanover then teamed on one doubles match win, while Cora McConnell and Madelyn Myers finished the day with a doubles win of their own.
On the boys’ side, it was the Tigers prevailing by a 5-3 count.
Bryce Kough, Trevor Cuhna, Will Imes and Cooper Cunningham all took wins in the singles matches. Then, the team of Grant Whitaker and Lincoln English put the capper on the day by winning their doubles match.
TENNIS
Calloway
gains
split
with
St.
Mary
in
Paducah
PADUCAH — Calloway County’s tennis teams headed to Paducah Tuesday for a match with St.Mary at Noble Park.
On the boys’ side, it was the Lakers taking a close 3-2 (matches) win over the Vikings. Isaac Schwepker and Caleb Johnson delivered wins for Calloway in singles matches, while the team of Schwepker and Kanyon Franklin claimed a doubles point by way of forfeit.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Vikings won the day by a 7-2 tally. The Lady Lakers’ wins both came on the singles side as Cana McDonald and Kylee Morris won their respective matches.
Morris’ win came in a spirited extra-games battle with St. Mary’s Audrey Sims by a 9-8 score.
BASEBALL
Murray
High
takes
close
loss
at
Lyon
EDDYVILLE — Against one of the toughest teams in the area, Murray High more than gave a good account of itself Monday night at Lyon County before dropping a 6-5 decision in Eddyville.
The Tigers (3-4 with the loss) actually had a 5-1 lead, heading into the bottom of the fourth inning but that is when the Lyons (6-0) plated four runs in their half to tie the game. Lyon then scored once in the sixth to take the win.
Murray High outhit the Lyons 11-8. The Tigers got 3-for-4 efforts at the plate from Abram McNutt and Carson Tucker with McNutt ending with two RBIs and Tucker one. Andrew Orr was also 2-for-4 in the game with an RBI. McNutt also accounted for the Tigers’ only extra base hit, a double.
Cody Garner pitched the first 3 2/3 innings for Murray High, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks. He also struck out four Lyons.
Tucker went the final 2 1/3 innings, only allowing one run on one hit with two walks and two strikeouts. Murray High was at Trigg County Tuesday, but no information was available at press time.
SOFTBALL
Livingston
pulls
away
late
from
Murray
High
MURRAY — Host Murray High and Livingston Central were engaged in a low-pitcher’s duel until the late innings Tuesday.
That is when the Cardinals found a way to score three times in the top of the sixth and pull away to a 5-1 win at Lady Tiger Field.
Livingston (7-3) scored in the top of the first only to have the Lady Tigers (2-5) answer immediately and tie the score in the home half. However, Murray High’s offense could not do much the rest of the way as it generated only three hits.
Pitcher Kylie Chapman was solid in going the distance and only allowing six hits. She also struck out 11 Livingston batters.
Marlee Riddle had the only extra base hit for Murray High, a double.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.