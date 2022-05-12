Tennis
Murray
High
splits
at
Marshall
County
DRAFFENVILLE — Murray High earned a split with host Marshall County Tuesday afternoon at the Marshall County High School tennis facility.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Tigers picked up a win as they defeated Marshall by a 6-3 score.
Murray High gained early control of the match as it took two of the three doubles matches. Madelyn Myers and Kendyll English took one of those wins in easy fashion, while teammates Malaika Gachoka and Avery Vanover needed a bit longer to subdue Lady Marshals Delany Miller and Alyssa McClain, going into extra games before taking a 9-7 win.
In singles, the Lady Tigers finished the day by winning four matches. Kyra Jones, Macee Flores, Gachoka and Myers all claimed wins by easy margins to seal the team victory.
On the boys’ side, it was the host Marshals winning the day by a 6-3 score.
In doubles, Will Imes and Lincoln English took the only Tiger win, sending the match to singles with Murray High trailing 2-1. However, the Tigers could not finish the job as they got singles wins from Imes and Bryce Kough, but could go no farther. Cooper Allen did participate in the match of the day, going all the way to a tie-breaker with Marshall’s Rush Robinson before falling 9-8 (9-7 in the tie-breaker).
