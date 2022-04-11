SOFTBALL
Lady
Lakers
go
2-0-1
at
Clarksville
event
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — After having Friday’s game rained out, Calloway County showed that it was ready to play Saturday in the Tennessee Softball Coaches Association Tournament at Clarksville.
The Lakers were given three games on Saturday and a strict time limit in which to complete those outings. When play had concluded, the Lady Lakers had two lopsided wins and one very hard-earned tie as they emerged from the weekend 9-3-1 for the season.
Calloway started by pounding out a 9-0 win in five innings over Zionsville out of the Indianapolis area. The Lady Lakers started slow, scoring a run in the second inning, but finished with a flourish, tallying eight runs in the fourth and fifth.
Ashlynn Bazzell was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Emerson Grogan returned to the lineup from an injury and was 1-for-4 with an RBI, while Carson McReynolds was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Pitcher Izzy Housden helped her own cause by going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI. In the circle, she struck out 10 batters, allowed only one and one walk.
The second game probably should have been predictable as the Lady Lakers faced the same Webster County team they defeated in walk-off fashion a week earlier. That had come in the first round of the Kentucky Class 2A Tournament at Murray and had cost the Lady Trojans a chance to play on their home field this week.
And Webster seemed bent on turning the tables, leading by two runs after five innings. However, with the time limit close to expiring, the Lady Lakers found a way to score twice and forge a 4-4 tie.
Preslee Phillips was 2-for-3 for Calloway with an RBI and a run scored. One of those hits was a triple. Grogan struck out seven hitters in her return to the circle, allowing only three hits and a walk.
The Lady Lakers saved their biggest offensive outburst for their final game, a 16-0 blowout of Clarksville Northwest.
After scoring once in the second inning, Calloway scored seven times each in the third and fourth. Reese Settle carried the biggest stick, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Bailee Grogan was 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
McReynolds and Phillips were 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Addison Harpole was 1-for-1 with two RBIs. Housden and Emily French combined on a one-hitter with Housden having five of Calloway’s six strikeouts.
BASEBALL
Lakers
hammer
Edmonson,
play
Greenwood
tough
BOWLING GREEN — Rain also hampered the Calloway County baseball team in its appearance at the Warren County Invitational as the Lakers were only able to play twice, as opposed to the four times originally planned.
However, the experience did prove positive as the Lakers (3-6) were able to hit the ball with authority in an 11-3 win over Edmonson County, then battled a good Greenwood team hard before falling 3-1 with both of those games being played on Saturday.
Against Edmonson (6-3), it was Cadwell Turner having a huge day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with five RBIs with all three hits being doubles, while also stealing three bases. Jacob Akin was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Matthew Ray was 1-for-4 with a double,two RBIs and two runs scored, while Titus Ward was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Braden Pingel was 0-for-2 but scored three runs, while Conner Lockhart was 1-for-3 and scored twice as well.
On the mound, Lockhart got the win, going four innings and allowing no runs on three hits and no walks.
This was a pitcher’s duel as the teams combined for six hits. The Gators (7-4) had four as Ray went four innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits, five strikeouts and five walks. Turner went the other two innings, surrendering no runs on one hit, two strikeouts and one walk.
Karsen Starks and Pingel accounted for the only hits for the Lakers.
SOFTBALL
Lady
Tigers
split
two
in
Spring
Break
Bash
MURRAY — Similar to what Calloway faced in Clarksville, Murray High dealt with a drop-dead time limit Saturday in the annual Spring Break Bash at Central Park. And that stipulation produced high drama in the Lady Tigers’ two appearances in the event after rain canceled Friday’s first session,
In the opener, Murray High delivered a clutch two-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull off a dramatic 3-2 win over Edmonson.
Victoria Burton, the last batter allowed as the time limit expired during her appearance, supplied the game-winning hit, a double to left, that scored Sydney Wyatt, who had tied the game with a single to score Sarah Cauley, who had doubled. This came after the Lady Wildcats (3-6) took a 2-1 lead in their half of the sixth after Aiden Farr’s home run to dead center broke the scoring ice in the fifth. Cauley was 2-for-3 in the game.
The Lady Tigers’ second game was also fun for the fans as Lyon County was able to regain command in the late innings of an 8-6 win. The Lady Lyons (4-6) scored four times in the top of the fifth after Murray High scored three times in the fourth to tie the game at 4-4.
The Lady Tigers, though, did not go easily, scoring twice in the fifth as the time limit approached. Marlee Riddle’s single cut the lead to 8-5, then she scored on a wild pitch but Murray High could not add anymore runs, ending the game.
Riddle was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Farr was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Kylie Chapman was 1-for-3 with an RBI, while Wyatt was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
