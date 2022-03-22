MURRAY — Defending Kentucky Class 2A state champion Calloway County had a flare for the dramatic Monday afternoon in taking a win over visiting Carlisle County in Murray,
It was a single from Emerson Herndon in the bottom of the eighth inning that gave the Lady Lakers a 6-5 win in eight innings over the Lady Comets to keep Calloway unbeaten on the young season at 2-0. Herndon’s shot down the right-field line was the last of Calloway’s 10 hits in the game. Herndon ended the day 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored. Preslee Phillips was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Reese Settle was 1-for-4 but drove home two runs. Settle and Herndon each had doubles Monday as well.
Izzy Housden got the win, surrerndering two runs in six innings on eight hits, while striking out seven Lady Comets.
•••
Host Murray High moved to 2-1 on the season Monday with a 7-4 win over Paducah Tilghman at Lady Tiger Field.
In this one, the Lady Tigers were also a bit drmatic as they waited for their final two at-bats to plate all of their runs. Murray High had five in the fifth, then added two in the sixth after the Lady Blue Tornado had jumped to a 3-0 lead with three runs in the third imning.
Derryauna Hudspeth was 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs,while Marlee Riddle was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Sydney Wyatt, Mylee Smith, Kylie Chapman and Jenna Stone all were 1-for-3 with an RBI apiece.Riddle and Wyatt both doubled, while Chapman had a triple. Chapman also pitched seven innings, giving up two hits and three walks, while she struck out 15 Tilghman hitters.
