SOFTBALL
Carlisle
wins
All
‘A’
rematch
with
Lady
Tigers
CARLISLE COUNTY — Only a few days after meeting for the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 championship, Murray High and Carlisle County met again near Bardwell.
And the result was the same as the host Lady Comets got the best of Murray High, this time in a much more high-scoring affair. Carlisle prevailed by a 9-5 score as the Lady Comets moved to 9-7 on the season, while the Lady Tigers fell to 5-9.
Carlisle broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the third inning, then scored three more in the fifth in taking control as the Lady Comets pounded out 14 hits.
Victoria Burton had a good day at the plate for Murray High, going 2-for-4 with a double. Kylie Chapman kept the Lady Tigers in the game by blasting a two-run home run in the first for her only hit of the day. Mylee Smith also had a double for the Lady Tigers’ only other extra base hit.
Karlie Gibson led the Carlisle attack by going 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, while Lily Shehorn was 3-for-3, Lany Shehorn was 2-for-4 with a double and Lexy Jones was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Lady
Lakers
take
care
of
dangerous
Tilghman
PADUCAH — In yet another rematch of a state softball tournament matchup, Calloway County once again handled a very dangerous Paducah Tilghman team Tuesday by a 6-3 score in Paducah.
Calloway (14-5-1) started this game well by scoring three runs in the first inning. Two more in the third gave the Lady Lakers even more command of the game against a Tilghman team (12-11) that Calloway defeated 7-2 in the Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 title game about two weeks ago.
Calloway entered Tuesday’s game having finished third in the state tournament this past weekend in Owensboro.
Tuesday, it was Carson McReynolds making the most noise with a 2-for-4 day at the plate that included a triple and four RBIs. Reese Settle was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Tilghman got a 2-for-3 day from Anistyn Thomas that included an RBI.
In the circle, Izzy Housden got a complete-game win as she scattered three hits and struck out 12 hitters.
BASEBALL
Marshall
emerges
with
4th
District
win
over
Tigers
MURRAY — After splitting a pair of games last week with 4th District opponent Calloway County, Marshall County picked up a critical 7-3 win Tuesday over Murray High at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park.
Marshall (15-8, 2-1 in district play)seemed to have this game in hand after building a 7-0 lead, heading into the seventh and final inning but the Tigers (7-8, 0-1) came back to make it a bit interesting in its last at-bat, scoring all three of its runs in that frame.
The Tigers, though, could not keep up with the Marshals at the plate as the visitors outhit Murray High by a 13-5 margin. The Tigers also did not help their cause with seven errors on defense.
Kobe Watson had the Tigers’ only extra base hit, a run-scoring double. Carson Tucker and Kyle Crady each had run-scoring fielder’s choices in the seventh. Evan Oakley led the Marshall attack with three hits, including a two-run home run. Chase Hayden had two hits, including a double, while Alex Staples and Chase Shelton each had RBI singles, as did Reese Oakley.
BASEBALL
Lakers
recover
from
bad
start
to
beat
Ballard
LA CENTER — Days removed from perhaps one of the more noteworthy performances this year in western Kentucky high school baseball, Calloway County looked to follow its stunning 29-run explosion against state power Owensboro Apollo Saturday with a solid showing Tuesday at Ballard Memorial.
Well, solid, it may not have been, but victorious it was the Lakers recovered from an early 5-0 deficit to ground the Bombers, 9-5, in moving to 7-10 on the season.
This was a tale of two innings as the Bombers (8-7) scored five times in the third, only to have the Lakers close the game with eight runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh.
Calloway ended the game with 11 hits.
Kameron Starks had a big day at the plate for the Lakers, going 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Gage Bazzell also was big, going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Braden Pingel and Conner Lockhart also had doubles for the Lakers.
Mason Nichols was 2-for-3 with a run scored for Ballard. Cole Owens was 0-for-4 but did account for two Bomber RBIs and a run scored.
Cadwell Turner went the distance for Calloway on the mound and only allowed four hits, one of which was earned, while striking out seven batters.
TENNIS
Calloway
boys
rise
to
9-1
at
Ballard
LA CENTER — Calloway County’s outstanding boys tennis season continued Tuesday afternoon as the Lakers took a 6-1 (matches) victory at Ballard Memorial.
Calloway swept the singles matches. Connor Pile and Jayden Morris won their matches over the Bombers by surrendering no games and one game respectably.
Kanyon Franklin and Isaac Martin were pushed a little more in their matches, while Isaac Schwepker won his match by the closest score of the day, 9-7.
Kolt and Jude Bazzell then finished the day with a win in doubles.
TENNIS
Tilghman
takes
care
of
Murray
High
PADUCAH — Murray High was not able to get its offense going Tuesday afternoon against a Paducah Tilghman program that has long been one of western Kentucky’s best.
On the boys’ side, the Tigers were able to scratch out one match victory and that came in singles, courtesy of Bryce Kough by an 8-3 score against Layton Morris of the Blue Tornado. The closest other Tigers came to winning a match was in doubles as the Murray High team of Will Imes and Dhevin Patel fell to Tilghman’s Dawson Black and Morris by a 9-7 count.
Tilghman swept the girls match by an 8-0 score. Cora McConnell did manage to win three games against Tilghman’s Frannie Hideg but that was as close as the Lady Tigers could get against the powerful Lady Tornado.
