SOFTBALL
Lady
Tigers
just
can’t
overtake
Marshall
DRAFFENVILLE — Murray High made a late bid to break its season-long losing streak inside the tough 4th District Friday afternoon at Marshall County.
Down 4-0 in the top of the sixth inning, the Lady Tigers mounted a rally and did cut into the lead. In the end, they could not sustain the surge and the Lady Marshals slipped away to a 4-2 win at Lady Marshals Field.
The Lady Tigers (6-11, 0-4 in district play) got a run on the back end of a double steal as Sydney Wyatt, who had singled, crossed the plate as Victoria Burton took second base to cut the lead to 3-1. Seconds later, Kylie Chapman’s double to center field pulled the Lady Tigers within two runs of the Lady Marshals (17-11, 3-1 in district play) with still only one out.
Aiden Farr then hit a line drive to center field for a single, but Chapman had to stop at third, leaving the Lady Tigers with runners at the corners. From there, the Lady Tigers were not able to get Chapman home and had to settle for a two-run deficit. They could not get closer the rest of the way.
Allicen Harris had the big stick for the Lady Marshals as she was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in all four runs. Charley Pursley, who has been on a tear lately, stayed hot Friday by going 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
Harris was also Marshall’s pitcher and went 5.1 innings, allowing all four Murray High hits with one strikeout and three walks. Chapman went the distance for the Lady Tigers and allowed seven hits, while striking out five hitters and walking two.
BASEBALL
Lakers
gain
strong
split
in
Paducah
event
PADUCAH — Reeling from three straight losses, two of which were in disappointing fashion against 4th District crosstown rival Murray High, Calloway County tried to regain its form Saturday with two games against state-ranked opponents at Brooks Stadium.
What did the Lakers do? Split.
First, Calloway stunned a 14th-ranked Christian County team that had beaten them twice earlier this season, 15-5, before host Paducah Tilghman managed to win for the third time this season against the Lakers, 10-4. That left the Lakers 9-15 for the season.
The win over Christian was on the same plane as the 29-15 upset of state-ranked Owensboro Apollo a few weeks ago. Calloway’s 10-run-rule knockout win marked only the third loss of the season for the Colonels. Those losses have now come to Calloway, Tilghman and McCracken County, who played for the state title last season.
Saturday, the Lakers started quickly, hitting the Colonels for eight runs in the first three innings to lead 8-1. That lead was still 13-5 in the sixth and the Lakers went ahead and scored the final two runs to bring the 10-run rule into effect as the Lakers ended with 20 hits.
Ty Weatherly was 4-for-5 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored, while Gage Bazzell was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Conner Lockhart was 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored, Cole Lockhart (two RBIs and two runs scored), Kameron Starks (a double, an RBI and two runs scored) and Jacob Akin (a double and two RBIs) were all 2-for-4. Cadwell Turner was 2-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
In the second game, Tilghman (23-4) , the two-time defending Class 2A state champion, played their part by taking a 10-1 lead by the sixth inning. Calloway did respond by scoring three times in the final two at-bats.
Turner was 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. Weatherly was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Cole Lockhart was 1-for-4 with an RBI, while Conner Lockhart was 1-for-2 with a run scored as the Blue Tornado outhit the Lakers 10-9.
BASEBALL
Massac
ends
Tigers’
winning
streak
MURRAY — Murray High had a very strong week before facing a tough Massac County (Ill.) team Saturday.
It went from winless in 4th District play, to feeling pretty good about itself after sweeping crosstown rival Calloway County in two games. This came on the heels of an impressive win last Friday at Ballard Memorial and a win Tuesday against a Carlisle County team that may be one of the most dangerous in Region 1.
However, the Patriots, who the Tigers had edged in extra innings early in the season, brought an end to that streak on Saturday at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park. This time, it was Massac making the plays past the seventh inning, winning 7-4 in eight innings.
This came after the Tigers (11-13) forced extra innings by tying the game with three runs in the seventh as they managed to do this by only registering five hits in the game.
Abram McNutt was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, which amounted to the only RBIs for the Tigers. Josh Eaton was 1-for-3 with a run scored and Cody Garner was 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
