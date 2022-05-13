Baseball
Lakers
edge
Hoptown
in
eight
HOPKINSVILLE — Calloway County picked up a nice 6-4 win over host Hopkinsville Thursday night.
Calloway (10-16) got three-hit games from Conner Lockhart (a double, two RBIs and two runs scored) and Cole Lockhart (a double and an RBI) and a two-hit outing from Kameron Starks (one run scored), while Cadwell Turner added a double and an RBI.
Gage Bazzell went the final two innings to get the win, holding the Tigers (11-14), who had 12 hits Thursday, to only one hit in his time on the mound.
Tigers
handle
Hickman
on
road
CLINTON — Murray High scored early, then used defense and pitching to hold off Kentucky All “A” Region 1 runner-up Hickman County Thursday night by a 6-2 score.
The Tigers (13-13) did all of their scoring in the first four innings, with a four-run third being the highlight. Murray High won the game despite the Falcons (15-8) owning a 6-5 edge in total hits.
Andrew Orr had the only multi-hit game for the Tigers as he was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Josh Eaton was 1-for-2 and had two runs scored. The trio of Nick Holcomb, Carson Garner and Kyle Crady combined their efforts to hold the dangerous Falcons in check at the plate.
Softball
Mayfield
beats
Lady
Tigers
in
8
MURRAY — Murray High could not hold a late lead and eventually fell to visiting Mayfield, 4-1, Thursday at Lady Tiger Field.
The Lady Tigers (7-13) led 1-0 into the sixth when the Lady Cardinals (12-10) tied the game. After a scoreless seventh, Mayfield scored three times in the eighth for the win.
Sydney Wyatt was 2-for-4 for the Lady Tigers.
McCracken
handles
Lady
Lakers
MURRAY — Defending Region 1 champion McCracken County only had six hits Thursday at Calloway County, but it was enough to take a 10-4 win.
Four errors were the undoing of the Lady Lakers (16-10-1), allowing the Lady Mustangs (25-2) to take full advantage. Preslee Phillips was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored for Calloway. n
