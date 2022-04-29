BASEBALL
Marshall
maintains
long
streak
over
Tigers
in
extras
DRAFFENVILLE — Murray High had a great chance to end a long losing streak to 4th District rival Marshall County Thursday at Marshals Field.
A few days after falling to the Marshals by four runs at Murray, the Tigers found themselves with an early lead on Marshall’s home field. However, that lead did not hold up as the Marshals tied the game in sixth.
Then, after scoring a run in the ninth to regain the lead, the Tigers watched the Marshals tie it, then win it, 9-5, on a grand slam home run from Jace Driver that extended the Marshals’ winning streak over the Tigers to 14 games over the past six seasons.
Murray High (7-12) seemed to have had found the solution Thursday, jumping to a 4-0 lead in the second inning with RBI doubles by Cody Garner and Nick Holcomb highlighting that uprising. Marshall (16-8) answered with three runs in its half of the second, then tied it with a run in the sixth.
That sent the game into extra innings, where the Tigers finally found the scoreboard as Abram McNutt’s RBI double put them up 5-4. But it was Marshall answering with a Chase Hayden sacrifice fly tying the game and Driver’s bomb winning it.
Both starting pitchers were outstanding. Marshall’s Evan Oakley struck out 13 Murray High hitters in seven innings, while Murray High’s Holcomb was tough in his own right, going eight innings and only allowing three hits, while striking out four hitters. Kyle Crady had two hits for Murray High, while Ethan Landis had two for Marshall.
Marshall stays alive for the No. 1 seed in the district as it finishes district play 3-1. Calloway County is 1-1 and will have a chance to claim a share of the top spot next week when it faces Murray High, who is 0-2 in district play, twice.
BASEBALL
Lakers
avenge
loss
to
Henry
PARIS, Tenn. — Earlier this season, Henry County came to Laker Field in Murray and claimed a win that was not exactly easy to obtain.
Thursday night, the Patriots met up with a Calloway team that, since then, has become very dangerous. That was proven again at Patriot Field.
Calloway, who hammered state-ranked Owensboro Apollo by the mind-boggling 29-15 score last week, avenged the 8-5 loss to Henry earlier this month and did it in equally surprising fashion. The Lakers drilled the Pats, 19-1 in five innings.
Once again, it was the big inning that paved the way. After the Lakers took a 2-1 lead in the first frame, they exploded for 10 runs in the second. This comes after they had a few huge innings Saturday against Apollo and had eight in the sixth inning Tuesday night in a come-from-behind win at Ballard Memorial.
The Lakers then finished off the Pats with six runs in the third and one for good measure in the fifth.
Something Calloway had not been doing is play mistake-free defense. That changed Thursday as the Lakers did not commit a single error, while it was the Pats that had four. Meanwhile, the Lakers’ bats, which have become very strong in the past few weeks, generated 12 hits.
Cadwell Turner was 1-for-3 at the plate but he drove in three runs and scored twice. Jacob Akin and Ty Weatherly were both 2-for-3 on the night with two RBIs, while Akin scored three times and Weatherly scored twice.
Braden Pingel was also 2-for-3 at the plate and scored three runs, while driving in another. Karsen Starks was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and run scored and Cole Lockhart was 1-for-3 but had two RBIs and two runs scored. Matthew Ray allowed three hits, while striking out six batters.
TENNIS
Murray
High,
Calloway
split
Crosstown
match
MURRAY — When Calloway County and Murray High get together in any sporting activity, it is always expected that it will be closely contested.
Thursday afternoon, the tennis teams of those schools engaged in matches that more than typified this idea. On the boys’ side, Calloway ran its season record to 9-1 but had to fight hard to do it as it emerged with a 5-4 win at the Mel Purcell Tennis Courts. On the girls’ side, Murray High got the better of things with an 8-1 win at the Calloway County High School Tennis Courts as the teams split host duties.
On the ladies’ side, the Lady Tigers won five of the day’s singles matches but only one came by a moderately-wide margin. Kyra Jones was able to edge Cora McDonald 6-2, Macee Flores got past Amber Wu 7-6 (7-4 in a tie breaker), Avery Vanover scored a 6-3 win over Kaylee Morris, Madelyn Myers was 6-3 better than Emma Fennel and Cora McConnell picked up a 6-4 win over Sophia Hendley.
Calloway’s win came from Molly Clark, by a 8-6 score over Malaika Gachoka in yet another close battle.
In doubles, Murray High won all three matches with Jones/Flores handling McDonald/Morris 6-2 and Vanover and Gachoka taking a 6-3 win over Wu/Fennel. The other match was a barn burner with Myers/McConnell edging Clark/Kiley Rupert by a 7-6 score with an 8-6 tie-breaker victory.
On the boys’ side, action was even tighter. Calloway’s singles wins came from Kanyon Franklin over Waylon Downey (8-4), Connor Pile over Will Imes (8-1) and Caleb Johnson over Lincoln English (8-6). Murray High’s wins came from Grant Whitaker (8-6 over Isaac Schwepker), Cooper Allen over Isaac Martin (8-2) and Bryce Kough defeated Jayden Morris by an 8-1 count.
In doubles, Calloway won the match it had to have as Jude and Kolt Bazzell defeated English/Kough 8-5 and Martin/Pile handled Peter Kerrick/Imes by a 9-7 score. The Murray High team of Whitaker/Allen defeated Schwepker/Franklin 8-3.
SOFTBALL
Lady
Lakers
fall
at
McCracken
in
region
title
rematch
PADUCAH — Calloway County had waited almost a year for another shot at a McCracken County squad that beat the Lady Lakers in the Region 1 Tournament title game last season, a few weeks after Calloway had beaten McCracken.
Thursday night, that shot came ... and went.
The Lady Mustangs steadily grew an early lead, then exploded for its trademark big inning in defeating Calloway, 15-0, in four innings at Baptist Health Field.
McCracken (19-1) scored once in the first inning, then added four in the second and two more in the third to lead 7-0. Then, the Lady Mustangs ended it with eight runs in the fourth as they finished with 11 hits, while the Lady Lakers (14-6-1) were held to none.
Zoe Smithson hit a home run as part of her 2-for-2 night at the plate as she had three RBIs. Ariel Fox was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored, while Ally Hutchins was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
