BASEBALL
Lakers
explode
for
29
runs
in
win
over
Apollo
Staff
Report
PADUCAH — A day after inexplicably being beaten 14-1 by Carlisle County, Calloway County did something perhaps even more inexplicable on Saturday.
Facing an Owensboro Apollo program that is traditionally among the commonwealth’s best and played a McCracken County team that reached the state semifinals last season to a close game Saturday, the Lakers erupted. The Lakers hammered the Eagles, 29-15, in an event at McCracken County High School in Paducah.
The stats tell the story. Calloway ended with 21 hits, while only committing two errors. Apollo did have 16 hits but committed five errors.
This game also did not start as one that seemed destined for something so memorable. The Eagles (15-7) led by a 4-2 score after three innings. Then, the Lakers (6-10) began scoring and did not stop.
Calloway scored nine times in the fourth, then scored 10 times in the fifth. Apollo, though countered with three in the fourth and eight in the fifth to trail 21-15, heading into the final two frames.
The game still competitive, the Lakers found a way to score two more times in the sixth, then finished the win with six more runs in the seventh.
Cadwell Turner had a monster day for the Lakers, going 5-for-6 at the plate with a double, seven RBIs and five runs scored. Braden Pingel only had one hit in three at-bats, but three of those resulted in walks as he had an RBI and six runs scored. Conner Lockhart was 4-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Gabe Bazzell was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored, Matthew Ray was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored and Kameron Starks was 3-for-5 with a double and four runs scored. Cole Lockhart also was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
BASEBALL
Tigers
drop
two
in
Elkton
event
ELKTON — Murray High had a tough day on the diamond Saturday during an event at Todd County Central High School in Elkton.
First, the Tigers were outlasted, 8-7 by Montgomery Central (Clarksville, Tenn.) after leading 4-0 in the first inning. Things, then went from bad to worse in their second outing of the afternoon, a 14-1 loss to the host Rebels.
Murray High (now 7-10) seemed to be in good shape against Montgomery Central with an early four-run lead. However, the Indians took the lead with two runs each in the second, third and fourth frames. They added another in the sixth before the Tigers tied it with a run in their half of the sixth, but the Indians tallied once more in the seventh and held on for the win.
Andrew Orr was 2-for-4 on the day for Murray High and was the only Tiger to register multiple hits. However, Kobe Watson and Carson Garner each drove in two runs with Watson also scoring a run. Kyle Crady scored two runs in this game as well. Watson’s one hit was a big one, a home run, Garner and Crady also had doubles for Murray High.
Montgomery Central 13 hits in the game, compared to eight for the Tigers, and won the game despite committing three errors on defense, while Murray High only had two.
In the second game Saturday, the Tigers ran into a Todd Central team (14-5) that ended the day with 10 hits, compared to only two for Murray High. The Rebels took command with 10 runs in the second inning.
Abram McNutt had one of the hits for the Tigers and it was a home run.
