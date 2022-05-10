BASEBALL
MURRAY — So far, the Region 1 baseball scene has, pretty much, amounted to 2021 Kentucky runner-up McCracken County and everyone else.
The Mustangs have bulldozed their region opponents with few games being competitive. However, Calloway County made the Mustangs sweat a bit on Monday at Laker Field.
After McCracken scored six runs in the fourth inning, the Lakers played this behemoth even the rest of the way as the Mustangs won, 8-2, but Calloway left the field feeling somewhat accomplished.
Calloway (9-16) scored twice in the fifth inning on the Mustangs (24-6) with two outs as Braden Pingel reached on an infield single, then scored when the Mustangs could not handle a Cadwell Turner fly ball. Cole Lockhart then brought home Turner.
Calloway had a chance to cut the lead even more in the sixth but could not capitalize on a bases-loaded situation with no outs that ended on Turner’s long flyout to left.
The Mustangs then put the game away with two runs in the seventh.
Lockhart had two hits and an RBI, while Ty Weatherly also had two of the Lakers’ seven hits.
MURRAY — Murray High did not need long to put its Monday afternoon game with Fulton County in the win column at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park.
Murray High scored 15 runs in the first inning, on its way to a 17-2 win over the Pilots (3-12) in only three innings. Murray High moved to 12-13 on the season.
The Tigers had 11 hits with three players having more than one. Abram McNutt was 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, Kobe Watson was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Caden Kelly was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Cody Garner was 1-for-1 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
MURRAY — Murray High was in need of a win and got it Monday by taking care of Ballard Memorial for the third time this season, 4-2, at Lady Tiger Field.
Murray High (7-11) did all of its scoring in the first two frames with a run in the first and three in the second after the Lady Bombers (10-9) opened the scoring with a run in the first inning.
An error tied the game in the first, then the Lady Tigers took control as Sarah Cauley’s double drove home one run and Victoria Burton’s single plated the other two as the Lady Tigers had six hits.
Kylie Chapman kept the Lady Bombers in check, allowing only one hit, while striking out 12 batters.
HOPKINSVILLE — If nothing else, Calloway County was able to emerge from Monday night’s contest with state-ranked Christian County knowing it can play with the Lady Colonels.
The last time the teams met ended in a disastrous 16-1 blowout win for Christian at Murray. Monday, that margin was trimmed considerably as the Lady Lakers stayed in the game, though they still fell 5-2.
No statistics were available from this game.
MURRAY — Spirited matches were the order of the day Monday at the Calloway County High School Tennis Courts as host Calloway met the West Kentucky Home School team.
On the boys’ side, it was the Lakers continuing a very successful season by edging their way to a 6-3 win. On the girls’ side, it was WKHS getting a tight 5-4 win.
The Lakers picked up their 11th win against two losses this season, but it was not easy.
The doubles matches saw Calloway only emerge with a 2-1 lead after lopsided wins from the teams of Issac Martin/Connor Pile and Kolt/Jude Bazzell.
In the singles, Calloway got four more wins from Kanyon Franklin, Pile, Caleb Johnson and Jayden Morris.
The girls’ match was tight all day and Lady Lakers gave themselves a chance by winning two of the three doubles matches. The teams of Cana McDonald/Gracie Turner and Emma Fennel/Kaylee Morris took those wins.
In the singles, the Lady Lakers could only get wins from Sydney Naber and Morris.
MURRAY — Mayfield was able to come to the Mel Purcell Tennis Courts Monday and emerge with wins in both the boys and girls’ matches with host Murray High.
In the boys, Mayfield took a close 5-4 win over the Tigers, while the Lady Cardinals emerged with a 9-0 win on that side of the ledger.
In the boys, the team of Grant Whitaker/Dhevin Patel picked up the only doubles win for the Tigers. Then, Will Imes, Bryce Kough and Patel supplied wins in the singles, but could not get the fifth victory needed to win the overall match.
On the girls’ side, Kyra Jones came the closest to a win for Murray High but fell by an 8-6 score to Mayfield’s Kiya Morris.
