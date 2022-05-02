BASEBALL
Tigers
outslug
Ballard
on
road
LA CENTER — This year, playing Ballard Memorial in baseball probably means that there is a good chance for a high-scoring game.
On Tuesday, Calloway County went to LaCenter and won by a 9-5 score after trailing 5-0 and scoring eight runs in the sixth inning to take control. Friday,
The Murray High Tigers jumped to an early lead, then managed to keep Ballard at bay in a 14-8 win on the Bombers’ home field. The tone for this slugfest was set in the opening inning as Murray High (8-12) scored five times and Ballard (8-8) answered with four. The Bombers then took a 6-5 lead in the second before the Tigers tied it at 6-6 in the third.
Murray High then gained the upper hand with six in the fourth for a 12-6 edge. Ballard pulled within 12-8 in the fifth, but the Tigers scored twice in the seventh to put the game away.
Murray High ended with 14 hits and was able to shake off seven errors defensively.
Cody Garner was 2-for-5 with a grand slam home run accounting for his four RBIs. Nick Holcomb was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, Kyle Crady was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Carson Tucker was 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Andrew Orr was 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Ballard had eight hits with Hunter Buchanan going 2-for-4 with run scored, while Keaton Overstreet had a homerun and two RBIs and Konnor Myatt had a double and an RBI.
BASEBALL
Lakers
fall
shy
against
Logan
RUSSELLVILLE — Calloway County continued its trend of playing high-scoring games Saturday, falling 11-8 against a solid Logan County team.
The host Cougars (13-9) were up 5-3 after three innings, then scored five times in the fourth to break the game open at 10-3. However, the nature of the Lakers (8-12) has been to make these kinds of games interesting, and it happened again Saturday.
The Lakers scored two runs in the fifth and added three more in the sixth, but could not get closer.
Braden Pingel’s first home run of the season highlighted his 3-for-4 day at the plate that included four RBIs and two runs scored. Conner Lockhart was 0-for-4, but still had two had RBIs, while Cadwell Turner was 1-for-2 with a run scored. Titus Ward was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and Cole Lockhart had a run scored on a 1-for-4 day at the plate.
TENNIS
St.
Mary
gets
win
at
Calloway
MURRAY — Paducah St. Mary came to Murray on Thursday for a makeup match with Calloway County at the Calloway County High School Tennis Courts.
In girls action, the Lady Vikings swept the host Lady Lakers by a 9-0 count.
Most of the matches were won handily by St. Mary, but there was one that required a tie-breaker. In that singles contest, Calloway’s Emma Fennel battled St. Mary’s Kate Lurtz to a 6-6 tie before falling 6-0 in the tie-breaker, giving Lurtz a 7-6 win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.