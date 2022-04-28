BASEBALL
MURRAY — Calloway County had showed a penchant for big innings, heading into Wednesday’s matchup with Kentucky state power Christian County at Laker Field.
The Lakers had scored eight runs in the sixth inning of a win at Ballard Memorial and had several huge innings against another state power in Owensboro Apollo Saturday at Paducah. Wednesday, the Lakers did manage to score twice in the sixth and seventh innings against the Colonels. The only problem was the Colonels were just as powerful, pounding out 17 hits in subduing the Lakers by an 11-5 score.
This marked the second meeting this season between Calloway (7-11) and Christian (19-3), the first ending with an 11-1 Colonel win in five innings. Wednesday’s game seemed headed in that direction when Christian appeared to have a chance at hitting double digits in the fifth. However, it had to settle for an 8-0 lead, allowing the Lakers some time to cut into the lead, which they did.
Calloway got an RBI single from Braden Pingel to break up the shutout in the fifth. Then, Karsen Starks’ infield single and Matthew Ray’s sacrifice fly added two more in the sixth before Cole Lockhart’s double and Ty Weatherly’s sacrifice fly added the final two runs as Calloway ended the day with 10 hits.
Calloway had trailed Ballard by a 5-0 score Tuesday at LaCenter when it erupted for its eight-run sixth. This came on the heels of a 29-15 win Saturday over Apollo at McCracken County High School in Paducah.
Wednesday, Pingel was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Cole Lockhart was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Gage Bazzell was 2-for-4 and Karsen Starks was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Joshua Snorton was 2-for-5 for Christian but drove in three runs Wednesday with a double in the seventh that helped the Colonels re-establish their grip after Calloway had cut into their lead.
