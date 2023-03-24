MURRAY — When springtime arrives for Murray High, it is a time for one of its storied programs to shine.
For many years, Murray High’s track and field program has made big impacts on the area stage, as well as in the bright spotlight of the state championships. One look at the campus’ athletics trophy case shows that this is a program that takes this sport very seriously.
This year, the Tigers and Lady Tigers are entering the season with several questions after experiencing several losses to graduation. However, this is a program known for “reloading” instead of “rebuilding” and Head Coach Krysten Sebby said she expects nothing less from her athletes this year.
“We’ve got 50-plus kids and that’s a lot, so it will be good to be able to spread them around and have more to use for filling places,”said Sebby, whose girls head into the spring as the defending Kentucky Class A Region 1 champion, while the boys are looking to return to their perch atop the region after barely missing that target last season.”It’ll be fun this year. Track is one of those things where you have so many events, you just kind of plug people in here and there and, as the season goes on, you probably make changes.”
Entering this season, Murray High seems to have some holes in spots. Murray High graduated several key athletes from last season’s success, including some who performed well at the Kentucky State High School Athletic Association State Championships in Lexington.
These names include Mason Grant (part of the state championship combination for the Class A 4x100-meter relay), along with a fifth-place effort in the 100), Rowdy Sokolowski and Cameron Youngblood (third and fourth in the state in the pole vault), Kynzley Fox (fourth in the state in the pole), Farris Howard (10th in the state in the high jump) and Jade Oakley (third in the state in the discus). There was also Hollis Bourque (part of the state runner-up girls 4x200 team, as well as a sixth-place finisher in the 200 and eighth-place finisher in the 100.
And with Saturday’s highly-competitive Invitational of the South looming ahead in Draffenville, Sebby said she is not quite sure how some of these spots are going to be filled.
However, she said she enjoys watching such a mystery unfold.
“That’s exciting to me,” she said, focusing particularly on the field events. “We’re going to have a lot of new faces but we’ll be OK. I’m anxious to see who will be in our relays and open events as the season goes on. With some of it, we really have no idea yet.”
There are two parts of the state championship 4x100 and 4x200 boys teams that are known. Christian Seavers (he who had his baton raised to the sky as he crossed the finish line last year in Lexington) is back, along with Kainoa Olive. Along with Grant, Xavier Biggers is also gone, having transfered this winter to Mayfield.
Sebby is also confident that Wyatt Buffington and Porter Chambers will be handling discus and shot put duties for the Tigers. She also said Mikayla Elderman is a candidate to fill the spots left by Oakley’s departure in girls shot and discus.
The girls sprints is also an area that seems stable with all but one of last year’s 4x200 foursome that was state runner-up returning. Hollis Bourque graduated, but Canyon Bourque, Kaydence Kindle and Jenna Turley are all still available.
Kindle was also seventh in the long jump.
It also would stand to reason that middle distance and distance events might be handled by the likes of Jade Green, Leah Jenkins, Tatum Faulkner and Allie Vonnahme on the girls’ side, especially with Jenkins and Green having finished third and fifth in the fall at the Region 1 Cross Country Championships.
That was also where Guervenson Binfield-Smith won the boys region title. Steeven Binfield-Smith was fifth in that race. One would think both of them will be utilized as well.
