MURRAY — Calloway County Head Track and Field Coach Mike Wicker is not shy about the subject.
He thinks the Lady Lakers and Lakers have chance to have a very special spring 2023. And he wants people to know about it.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
MURRAY — Calloway County Head Track and Field Coach Mike Wicker is not shy about the subject.
He thinks the Lady Lakers and Lakers have chance to have a very special spring 2023. And he wants people to know about it.
“I’m not someone who’s real big on surprises. I want to beat you and I want you to know it’s coming,” Wicker said this week as he discussed the prospects for the upcoming season that starts Saturday with the highly-competitive Invitational of the South at Draffenville. And he had a team in mind that he wants his program to start emulating.
“That’s what (Paducah) Tilghman did to us for years and years (a program that has won more than 25 state team titles)and they did that to everyone, for that matter. But that’s where our mindset is now.”
Calloway has been the program showing that it most wants to take a prominent place in what long has been seen as Tilghman’s pond in Kentucky’s Region 1. Two years ago, the Lakers took that crown before the Blue Tornado took it back last year with Calloway still showing its worth by finishing second. Meanwhile, the Lady Lakers have been the big fish the past two seasons against a Tilghman program that was very strong on that side as well.
What is driving Wicker’s enthusiasm is the very thing that gave Tilghman its edge for so long, numbers. This season, Calloway is continuing to place quality athletes in the various events in the pursuit of points.
On the girls’ side, it is obvious that Calloway will be strong again in distance and middle distance with Reese Settle returning after winning the Region 1 800 meters last year. She was also part of a 4x800 relay team that won the region meet and is coming off a superb fall in which she defended her regional cross country title and finished a solid 13th at the Kentucky State Championships.
There is also a two-time defending region champion returning in the high jump in Alec Rodgers, who was fifth in the state meet. Sayde Lowe is returning, off an eighth-place effort in the state pole vault
Other state qualifiers are also back in spinters Brooklyn Smith, Sydney Naber and Olivia Anderson. Emma Martin also appears to be someone to watch in the hurdles, as well as the long jump. Lydia Bell is also a two-time state qualifier in the discus.
If the boys are to take Tilghman’s crown away again, then Daniel Puckett and Tate Weatherly have to repeat their efforts from the recent Kentucky State Indoor Championships in Louisville, where Puckett won the 2A 800 and Weatherly took gold in the 60 hurdles.
Puckett leads what could be a points machine in the middle distance and distance events as the Lakers also feature Dominic Cashion and Landon McCartney who both have already signed college letters, Cashion this week with Kentucky Wesleyan and McCartney earlier with Austin Peay.
Weatherly will be strong in sprints, along with John Durham and Sam Chapman. Price Aycock had good moments last year in the high jump and Corbin Henshaw was a state qualifier last year in the pole. Jason Lopez also could be one to watch this year as he is the highest-returning finisher from last year’s regional long jump.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.