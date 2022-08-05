MURRAY — There are a few local high school sports activities scheduled for this weekend.
It starts tonight with a football scrimmage between Murray High and Marshall County at 6 at Ty Holland Stadium.
Murray High will then host its annual Fall Kickoff and Fundraiser at 6 Saturday night at the Mallary France Soccer Complex. This event will feature food, games and introductions of the 2022 fall sports teams at Murray High, as well as the members of the Murray High Tiger Marching Band.
Meanwhile, across town at Calloway County High School, soccer will take the spotlight with the annual Alumni Night at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex. The Alumni Game, featuring past standouts from the Calloway program, will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday.
