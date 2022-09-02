MURRAY — In a battle of teams looking for their first win of the 2022 football season, it was visiting Fulton County winning a high-scoring battle with Calloway County, 44-28, Friday night at Jack D. Rose Stadium in Murray.
The Pilots (1-2) appeared ready to run away to the win in the first half as they seized a 19-point lead early in the second quarter.
Quarterback Max Gibbs accounted for three of the Pilots’ scores. He started the scoring with a 32-yard strike to receiver Caden Kimble less than two minutes into the game and that was followed by a seven-yard scoring run by running back JShon Jones after a Calloway fumble.
Calloway quarterback Wyatt Robbins helped the Lakers (0-3) light the scoreboard with a 50-yard bomb to receiver Sam Chapman to cut the lead to 12-7 with 5:47 left in the first but Gibbs would find Jones for his second scoring toss with 3:31 still left in the opening stanza to put the Pilots up 18-7.
Gibbs’ one-yard sneak then upped the lead to 26-7 with 8:24 left before halftime but Robbins again found Chapman with the long ball, this time on fourth-down at the Fulton 44-yard line, to cut the lead to 26-14 at the half.
Calloway then appeared poised for a comeback when it opened the third quarter by holding the ball more than seven minutes and getting Robbins’ third scoring toss, eight yards to Cohen McCartney, to trim the lead to 26-21.
However, the Lakers could get no closer. Gibbs’ one-yard sneak early in the fourth quarter put the Pilots back up, 32-21, then he found Kimble for his third scoring pass, a 41-yard connection that upped the lead to 38-21 with 8:40 left.
Thirty seconds later, Robbins threw his fourth TD of the night, again to Chapman, for 29 yards to cut the lead to 38-28, but the Pilots soon would end all hopes for a Laker comeback as Gibbs went to Jones for his fourth scoring toss on fourth-down deep in Lakers territory to make the score 44-28 with more than two minutes left.
