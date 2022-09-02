McCartney scores

Calloway County's Cohen McCartney stretches the ball toward the goal line as he pops out of a pile and scores a touchdown in the third quarter of Friday night's game with Fulton County at Jack D. Rose Stadium in Murray. Blocking on the play are Laker teammates Sam Chapman (9) and Shawn Misner (52).

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — In a battle of teams looking for their first win of the 2022 football season, it was visiting Fulton County winning a high-scoring battle with Calloway County, 44-28, Friday night at Jack D. Rose Stadium in Murray.

The Pilots (1-2) appeared ready to run away to the win in the first half as they seized a 19-point lead early in the second quarter. 