MURRAY — Head Coach Chris Champion knew that Fulton County was bringing a much-improved team loaded with veteran playmakers into Jack D. Rose Stadium to face his young Calloway County squad on Friday night.
The Lakers fought to stay close and only trailed by five points entering the final quarter of play. The talent and experience of the Pilots proved to be too much, though, in the end, but not before the homecoming crowd was treated to an entertaining football game full of highlight plays in a 44-28 loss for the Lakers (0-3).
Champion was pleased with the effort his youthful squad gave against a senior-laden Fulton team (now 1-2).
“I told our kids after the game that we improved tonight,” Champion said. “I know they wanted this win and I wanted this win. At the end of the day, we gave a great effort and fought until the final horn. That’s all you can ask out of a group of kids.”
One of the bright spots for the Lakers was the performance of senior wide receiver Sam Chapman. Chapman hauled in six catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns. He repeatedly got behind the Fulton defense and torched the Pilots for 43 yards per catch on his three scores. Chapman is now averaging 104 yards receiving per game.
It looked like Calloway was facing a third straight blowout loss early in the first quarter. Fulton scored two touchdowns in their first five offensive plays to take a 12-0 lead just two and a half minutes into the game.
The Pilots then forced a three-and-out on the Lakers’ ensuing possession. Fulton appeared to be driving for another score to seize complete control of the game. Tate Weatherly stepped in front of a Pilots receiver at the Calloway 45-yard line for an interception to give Calloway its first big play of the game.
After back-to-back false start penalties left Calloway facing third-and-10 on the Pilots’ 45-yard line. Chapman broke free behind the Fulton County defense and freshman quarterback Wyatt Robins found his favorite target for a 45-yard touchdown pass. With 5:47 left in the first quarter, the Lakers had pulled within five points at 12-7 after an Oscar Avila extra point.
Unfortunately for the Lakers, Fulton’s physical running back, JShon Jones, ran the kickoff back 40 yards to the Calloway 44. Quarterback Max Gibbs found the powerful Jones for a 25-yard touchdown pass four plays later and the Pilots led 18-7. The power of Jones and running mate Tyavious Asteel, who both are about 230 pounds, proved to be a matchup nightmare for the much smaller Lakers.
Robins led the Lakers deep into Fulton territory. Calloway had a chance to pull within four late in the first frame, but Kalon McCauley intercepted a pass at the goal line to thwart the Lakers’ scoring opportunity as the first quarter came to a close.
Gibbs then started a 99-yard touchdown drive with a 42-yard run. Gibbs accounted for six touchdowns and 339 yards of total offense. The senior ended the game with 249 yards and four touchdowns through the air and added two more touchdowns and 90 yards rushing. He capped off the 99-yard drive with a two-yard plunge to give Fulton a 26-7 lead.
Things looked bleak for the Lakers, but they showed their grit. With his team facing fourth down on their next possession, Champion called a timeout and the ploy worked to perfection as Robins hit Chapman in stride for a 44-yard touchdown pass to pull the Lakers within two scores. The opening half ended with Fulton leading 26-14.
Calloway received the ball to open the second half and promptly went on its best drive of the season. Robins and senior running back John Durham led the Lakers on a 14-play march down the field that ate up more than seven minutes of the clock.
The drive ended as Robins found Cohen McCartney on a wide receiver screen for an eight-yard touchdown. Avila tacked on the extra point and the Lakers were only down 26-21.
The Pilots scored on their next two possessions to pull away. Calloway stopped both two-point conversion attempts and the lead was 38-21 with 8:40 left.
The young Lakers showed some toughness and responded once again. Thirty seconds after Fulton built the lead to 17 points, Robins looked to Chapman and the senior pulled down a 29-yard touchdown catch. Calloway’s final score of the night made it 38-28 before Fulton tacked on a late touchdown pass to shut the door on any hopes of a Lakers’ win.
Robins finished the night by going 15/31 for 275 yards with four touchdowns. Durham returned to the lineup from injury with 43 yards on the ground.
Champion knows his team has improved but they must stay positive and focused to continue that trend.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these kids,” Champion said. “We’ve got to keep it in perspective, keep positive, and just keep grinding. We are a better team in Week 3 than we were in week one and will be even better three weeks from now.”
