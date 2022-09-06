McCartney scores

Calloway County's Cohen McCartney stretches the ball toward the goal line as he pops out of a pile and scores a touchdown in the third quarter of Friday night's game with Fulton County at Jack D. Rose Stadium in Murray. Blocking on the play are Laker teammates Sam Chapman (9) and Shawn Misner (52).

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Head Coach Chris Champion knew that Fulton County was bringing a much-improved team loaded with veteran playmakers into Jack D. Rose Stadium to face his young Calloway County squad on Friday night. 

The Lakers fought to stay close and only trailed by five points entering the final quarter of play. The talent and experience of the Pilots proved to be too much, though, in the end, but not before the homecoming crowd was treated to an entertaining football game full of highlight plays in a 44-28 loss for the Lakers (0-3).