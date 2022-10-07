MORTONS GAP — Calloway County came off its bye week Friday night and promptly did something it has done a few times this week, played an opponent tough early.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
MORTONS GAP — Calloway County came off its bye week Friday night and promptly did something it has done a few times this week, played an opponent tough early.
In this case, it was Class 4A 1st District opponent Hopkins County Central finding the Lakers to be difficult, going to the second quarter tied. That was when the other trends of this season began appearing, a few costly mistakes leading to big plays and, ultimately, lack of depth allowing the Storm to pull away and win by a 54-14 score to keep Calloway winless this season.
The Lakers (0-7) were in the game after Logan Smith’s one-yard run left the game tied at 7-7 after one quarter.
Hop Central (4-3 overall, 1-1 in district play) took the lead on a 24-yard scoring run from Calil McNary that was followed by a 42-yard pass from quarterback Jaden Brasher to receiver Logan Rodgers that put the Storm up 21-7. Rodgers would haul in a 68-yard bomb from Brasher to extend the lead to 28-7 before the Lakers responded with Johnathan Durham’s 38-yard scoring run that cut the lead in half at 28-14.
However, Brasher would find Carter Edwards on a 34-yard scoring strike before halftime that restored control to the Storm at 35-14.
Calloway took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove to the doorstep of the Hop Central end zone. However, the Storm intercepted a pass to end that threat, then turned around and seized the momentum as McNary took the ball 80 yards for a touchdown and a 42-14 lead with 8:28 left from which the Lakers could not recover.
Hop Central added two more scores before the end of the quarter to bring the running clock into effect.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.