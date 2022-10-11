MORTONS GAP — Calloway County came off its bye week Friday night and promptly did something it has done a few times this year, play an opponent tough early.
In this case, it was Class 4A 1st District opponent Hopkins County Central finding the Lakers difficult, going to the second quarter tied. That was when the other trends of this season began appearing, a few costly mistakes leading to big plays and, ultimately, lack of depth allowing the Storm to pull away and win by a 54-14 score to keep Calloway winless this season.
“Give our kids credit. They came out hot and we felt like we had put together a good gameplan,” said Calloway Head Coach Chris Champion
The Lakers (0-7) were in the game after Logan Smith’s one-yard run left the game tied at 7-7 after one quarter.
“He’s on the field the entire game,” Champion said during a postgame interview on Elevate 89.7 of Smith, one of several freshmen who have been asked to do what they can this season in the face of an injury outbreak that began in the preseason and has not relented. “I was joking around with his dad (assistant coach Josh) before the season and said, ‘You know, we may have to rotate him in for us as a defensive back. Josh kind of laughed and said, ‘Hmm, I don’t know if he’ll quite be ready for that.’ Now, we can’t get him off the field.”
Hop Central (4-3 overall, 1-1 in district play) took the lead on a 24-yard scoring run from Calil McNary that was followed by a 42-yard pass from quarterback Jaden Brasher to receiver Logan Rodgers that put the Storm up 21-7. Rodgers would haul in a 68-yard bomb from Brasher to extend the lead to 28-7 before the Lakers responded with Johnathan Durham’s 38-yard scoring run that cut the lead in half at 28-14.
“John’s got some speed and our O-line did a good job blocking on that,” Champion said of the senior back.
However, Brasher would find Carter Edwards on a 34-yard scoring strike before halftime that restored control to the Storm at 35-14.
Calloway took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove to the doorstep of the Hop Central end zone. However, the Storm intercepted a pass to end that threat, then turned around and seized the momentum as McNary took the ball 80 yards for a touchdown and a 42-14 lead with 8:28 left from which the Lakers could not recover.
Hop Central ended the night with about 570 total yards with 286 of those coming courtesy of Brasher’s right arm. He found Rodger for scoring tosses of eight, 42 68 and 24 yards to go with the one to Edwards and a 24-yarder to McNary. Speaking of McNary, the 220-pound back had a huge night, rushing for more than 100 yards and adding another 74 as a receiver.
Freshman quarterback Wyatt Robins threw for 135 yards Friday for Calloway with receiver Levi Weatherford making five catches for 70 yards.
