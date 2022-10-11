Lakers at Hop Central

Calloway County quarterback Wyatt Robins sends a pass toward teammate Cohen McCartney (2) Friday night against the Hopkins County Central defense at Mortons Gap.

 TJ Brasher/Madiisonville Messenger

MORTONS GAP — Calloway County came off its bye week Friday night and promptly did something it has done a few times this year, play an opponent tough early.

In this case, it was Class 4A 1st District opponent Hopkins County Central finding the Lakers difficult, going to the second quarter tied. That was when the other trends of this season began appearing, a few costly mistakes leading to big plays and, ultimately, lack of depth allowing the Storm to pull away and win by a 54-14 score to keep Calloway winless this season.