MORGANFIELD — The Calloway County Lady Lakers’ hopes of playing for a Kentucky Class 2A state championship were dashed in the semifinals of the Sectional 1 Tournament at Union County High School on Saturday.
The Lady Lakers ran into a defensive buzz saw as Hopkins County Central forced 29 turnovers to defeat Calloway, 50-41.
Sayler Lowe was the only Lady Laker to reach double figures as she racked up 18 points. Sunny Clark scored eight and Jaycee Crouch added seven for a Calloway offense that struggled in several areas.
The Lady Storm (9-2) pressured the Calloway ballhandlers and got out in the passing lanes from the opening tip. The Lady Lakers (5-7) committed 10 turnovers in the first quarter and had 18 miscues at the half. Despite the poor ball security, Calloway only trailed by nine points, heading to the locker room at halftime.
After watching Head Coach Maddie Waldrop’s young Calloway squad explode for 44 points in the second half against Carlisle County last Monday, Lady Storm skipper Phillip Cotton knew his team would be tested.
It might have even seemed like the Lady Lakers had Hop Central right where they wanted them when a basket by Clark completed a 10-2 Calloway scoring run halfway through the third quarter. Clark’s layup was the cap to a four-minute stretch where the Lady Lakers took care of the basketball and made six of their seven shots from the floor.
Waldrop’s squad turned the ball over six times in the next four minutes, while failing to make any of the three shots they were able to muster. Hop Central took full advantage, going on a 10-1 scoring binge over the final four minutes.
Crouch knocked down the only 3-pointer of the night for the Lady Lakers as the fourth quarter began. Lowe scored underneath on a nice out-of-bounds play just two possessions later to pull Calloway within five points early in the fourth stanza.
Hop Central’s Emile Jones scored five quick points of her own over the next three possessions to push the lead back to double digits. Jones scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to help her team keep the Lady Lakers from securing the come-from-behind win.
Next up for the Lady Lakers is a 6 p.m. tip at 13-1 McCracken County on Tuesday.
