MURRAY —It was rather appropriate that rain began falling on Jack Rose Stadium at the conclusion of Friday night’s football contest between host Calloway County Hopkins County Central.
It perfectly fit the Calloway side’s mood.
The Lakers had not been able to extend a second-half lead and paid the price. Time after time, Hop Central managed to avoid falling behind by a margin that would have made it much tougher to stay in the game. Those efforts were awarded with a 73-yard scoring drive that resulted in a touchdown and two-point conversion with 6 seconds remaining in a dramatic 30-29 win on the Lakers’ home turf.
The loss drops the Lakers to 3-4 overall, but cost them a chance to win their first two games in Class 4A 1st District play.
“I think the effort was definitely there, but we had some costly mental mistakes that plagued our team in some situations,” said Calloway Head Coach Chris Champion. “For example, we had an offsides penalty on a 4th and 5 play (in the final minute inside the Calloway 10) that gave them a first down, and we had a bunch of tough breaks.
“But you know what? That’s football and we’ll keep working and we’ve still got a chance to play a couple of more ballgames in our district. Now, we’ve got to put this behind us and keep moving forward.”
The turning point came with about eight minutes as the Lakers went for it on 4th-and-goal from the Storm 2. A pass play resulted in an incompletion and marked the latest in several missed chances for the Lakers to build a large enough lead to perhaps put the game away.
That was followed by the Storm’s fourth turnover of the night, the second interception of the game by linebacker Karsen Starks, who also recovered a fumble to with another pick by teammate Sam Chapman. However, the Storm defense, which bent but did not break throughout the second half, held, forcing a punt that left Hop Central 73 yards from the end zone.
Led by fifth-year senior quarterback Adrian Stringer, the Storm marched to the doorstep of the goal line. Following the offsides penalty that gave Hop Central a first down at the 3, Stringer, having been a problem all night for the Lakers on runs, bulled his way into the end zone to cut the lead to 29-28. Then, after Stringer’s first two-point pass succeeded but was nullified by an ineligible man downfield penalty, he threw low to the left side and found receiver Calil McNary, whose sliding catch put the Storm in the lead for good.
“They got a couple of penalties on that one play, but we just couldn’t shut it down at the end,” Champion said. “At the end of the day, their playmakers found a way to make a play.”
Stringer, who entered as the commonwealth’s leading passer, accounted for three Storm touchdowns Friday night. He had touchdown passes of 34 and 55 yards to receiver Logan Rodgers, the second of which pulled the Storm within 23-22 in the third quarter after Calloway had gone to halftime up 23-14.
Calloway quarterback Kanyon Franklin had a big night of his own, throwing for three scores and running for a touchdown. Franklin had a three-yard toss to Drew Hudgin, an 18-yard pass to Price Aycock and a 15-yard strike to Trystan Wright.
Calloway was without the services of its main rushing weapon for much of the game as running back Timarian Bledsoe left the game in the first quarter after taking a hard hit to his left shoulder. Champion said it is believed that Bledsoe sustained a sprain to the AC joint of the shoulder and it was determined that his return to the game could cause further damage.
“We’re not going to do that. We’re going to take care of our player,” Champion said.
