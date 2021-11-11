MURRAY – After watching their team fail to convert on a 4th-and-short play near midfield on its opening possession of the game Friday night, Murray High fans had to be a bit worried.
The opponent was a motivated Caldwell County team that desperately wanted to claim its second win of the season against the Tigers. Caldwell had won the first meeting on a rainy, muddy night at Ty Holland Stadium, but the RPI had determined that Murray High, not Caldwell’s Tigers, should have the No. 2 seed in Kentucky Class 2A’s 1st District, which was why Friday’s first-round playoff game was in Murray and not Tiger Stadium in Princeton.
However, very quickly, the Murray High defense responded and this would be a trend that would be repeated for much of the rest of the game. When all was said and done Friday at Ty Holland, the Murray High defense had limited a solid Caldwell offense to only 180 total offensive yards in an impressive 27-13 win.
Not bad when one considers that the Tigers were not introduced to its current defensive scheme until about a month before the season opened.
“We were throwing them a totally different system from what they had done in the past,” said Murray High Head Coach Darren Bowling, whose team lost to Caldwell, 20-14, in mid-October in a game where Caldwell led 20-0 midway through the final quarter.
“They were running more of a five-man front that had a lot of slants, lot of stunts, lot of stuff like that. Then, when I came in, I came in with more of a four-man front and it was a totally different style than they’re used to running. So, at the beginning of summer practice (in mid-July, which is when many of the players met their new coach), I’m throwing all of this stuff at them and kind of blowing their minds.
“But, in time, they started building confidence and started realizing, ‘OK, I understand him now, ’plus they started understanding my verbiage a little more. Now, earlier in the year, when we’d try to make adjustments, it was if I was speaking Greek to them. Now, they are more comfortable in their positions and I think that’s what you’re seeing in the last few weeks.
“The first time we played (Caldwell), I didn’t feel like we had given it our best effort against them. We played real hard at the end of the game (where the defense did give the Tigers the chance to score twice in the final minutes), but, to me, as a coach, I felt like I hadn’t put them in the best positions. This time, between the players and the coaches, you got the sense that this time was going to be different.”
Since a disastrous loss at Union County in Week 4, things have become more stable on the defensive side of the ball. On that night at Baker Field in Morganfield, Murray High was beaten 53-28 by a team that ended the regular season with a 9-1 mark (its only loss coming to Caldwell in Princeton) and ranked fourth in Kentucky Class 3A. The Braves meet Paducah Tilghman this week in the second round of the playoffs at Morganfield.
During that game, the Braves utilized a combination of big pass plays and untimely and damaging penalties that kept drives alive in taking control after Murray High took an early 7-0 lead.
Since then, only one team— a deceptive Christian County ballclub — has scored at least 30 points against the Tigers. Christian was a strange team to measure because they started the year with an easy win in Princeton against Caldwell. However, ravaged by a combination to key injuries and lineup chaos created by COVID-19, the Colonels crumbled during the season and limped to a one-win season that ended last week with a second blowout loss of the season to 2018 Class 5A state champion South Warren.
Even in the loss to Caldwell, on Murray’s Homecoming, the Tigers were not exactly terrible on defense. For the game, Murray High surrendered 183 total offensive yards that led to two Caldwell touchdowns and two field goals.
The biggest problem that night was the Tigers’ inability to hold on to the ball as they were guilty of four turnovers. Friday, Murray High did force two turnovers, while also blocking a punt that was returned for the game’s first score late in the first quarter. However, perhaps the biggest statistic for the Murray High defense was allowing Caldwell to convert only once on six tries to pick up first downs on fourth down.
And the Tigers were physical about it.
“As you get more comfortable, you’re going to play faster and a little more aggressive,” said Bowling, mentioning someone who exhibited these qualities in the Caldwell win, sophomore defensive back Zavion Carman, who recovered a fumble early in the third quarter to end Caldwell’s first possession, which was later converted into a touchdown that extended the Tigers’ 14-6 halftime lead to 20-6.
Throughout the game, though, he was a problem for Caldwell, just missing on three opportunities to intercept passes, but still preventing Caldwell from establishing a strong offensive rhythm.
“He probably could intercept a few more balls for us if he’d watch the receiver more than he does the quarterback, but he does a great job for us,” said Bowling of Carman, who did snag a long pass from quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski on fourth down early in the fourth quarter that eventually led to Sokolowski’s short scoring run that put Murray High up 27-7.
“He’s still young and he’s going to get etter and better, and he does a good job catching the ball on offense. The difference there is he’s expecting to have the ball thrown to him and he is already watching the quarterback.
“You could tell he was ready to play, though, from the get go and he stepped up to the challenge.”
A week after losing to Caldwell, the Tigers did something not too many pundits thought was possible by going to War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield and beating the host Cardinals for the second straight time, with both wins occurring at that legendary venue. Murray High upended the Cards in last year’s Class 2A playoffs, on their way to a Class 2A Region 1 title.
While that game is remembered most for how the Tigers managed to control the clock and the line of scrimmage with their running game, the defense was also very solid. Murray High held the explosive Cards attack to 284 yards total offense, well below their season average.
The Tigers also stopped Mayfield on a crucial fourth-down play in the second half and also recorded three quarterback sack. One of those came on the final Mayfield possession of the game after Murray High drove to take the lead with a late touchdown. Mayfield was not able to convert on a fourth-and-long play, giving the Tigers the win.
Oh yeah, there was Jayden Curtis’ strip of Mayfield running back Kylen Galbreath that resulted in a fumble with about two minutes left and allowed linebacker Caleb Gill to scoop up the ball and run 65 yards to the Cards 7, setting up Sokolowski’s game-winning sneak up the middle.
Now, as Round 2 with Mayfield beckons this week, Bowling believes his defense can do more.
“I feel like we haven’t had that complete game yet, so we’re still waiting to see that,” Bowling said ahead of this Friday’s playoff rematch set for 7 p.m. at War Memorial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.