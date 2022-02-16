PADUCAH — Calloway County and host Paducah Tilghman engaged in a Region 1 track-meet style contest Tuesday night in boys basketball action at Otis Dinning Gymnasium, in Paducah.
The teams went up and down the old floor and gave the fans a very entertaining contest. In the end, it was a Tilghman team that appears to be getting its act together for the upcoming postseason that prevailed on its home court by an 83-75 score.
“It was a fun game,” said Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver, whose team fell to 15-13, having played its fifth game within a little more than a week.
Those games included a 10-point loss to two-time defending Region 1 champion McCracken County at Paducah last Monday, Feb. 7, a 20-point win over a dangerous Fulton County team in Murray, an emotional win Friday over 4th District rival Marshall County and Saturday’s 83-59 loss to state-ranked Greenwood in Eddyville.
“You know what? That’s what you want to be doing this time of year, playing a lot of games. That’s how you get better,” Cleaver said, focusing on Saturday’s loss in the East-West Classic to a Greenwood team that is now ranked in the top 15. “And I think we learned some things against them the other day that we’ll be able to take with us into the rest of the season.”
Tilghman is clearly peaking. After taking McCracken to the wire in January, the Blue Tornado (17-8) has now won six of its last eight contests with those losses coming in a rematch with McCracken and at home to Murray High, who lost a late lead against the Mustangs Monday night in a one-point loss at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.
Tuesday’s game at Paducah was close throughout but Tilghman took command just before halftime, taking a five-point lead into the locker room. From there, the Tornado never relinquished the lead.
“You could tell that this was going to be the kind of game where the winner would be the team that got to 80 or 90 points first and, unfortunately, (Tilghman) made it there before we did,”Cleaver said. “They just had a few more shots fall than we did.
“They’re a good team and they’re playing really well right now. We’re a good team too and I think we’re ready to head into the postseason.”
Calloway had four players finish in double figures Tuesday night. Guard Eli Finley led the way with 19 points, while forward Jonah Butler had 13 and forward Matthew Ray had 12. Also having 12 was reserve guard Aiden Clinton with all of those points coming from behind the 3-point line.
