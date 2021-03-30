Women - HS - Team Rankings - 19 Events Scored
1) Marshall County 130
2) Henderson County 93
3) Calloway County 80
Girls 100 Meter Dash HSÂ
1 Massie Harris 11 Paducah Tilghman 13.02 10 2 Kathleen Baker 11 Barrington 13.10 8 3 Jaaliyah Biggers 11 Paducah Tilghman 13.26 6 4 McKenzie Davis 11 Calloway County 13.26 5 15 McKenzie Love Calloway County 14.13
Girls 200 Meter Dash HS
1 Kathleen Baker 11 Barrington 27.10 10 2 Autumn Bell 11 Christian County 27.91 8 3 Jordyn Reed 11 Marshall County 28.61 6 4 McKenzie Davis 11 Calloway County 28.63 10 Avery Poston 29.98
Girls 3200 Meter Run HSÂ
1 Dinah Winders 11 Henry County 11:10.38 10 2 Maggie Aydt 12 McCracken County 11:59.20 8 3 Allison Wood 11 Hopkinsville 13:11.05 6 4 Audra Fite 12 Marshall County 13:32.55 5 5 Samantha Becker 12 McCracken County 13:59.75 4 6 Drake Calhoon 10 Calloway County 14:02.51 3
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay HSÂ
1 Paducah Tilghman A 51.93 10 2 Calloway County A 53.28 8 3 Henderson County A 55.03 6
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay HSÂ
1 University Heights A 4:36.79 10 2 Calloway County A 4:49.20 8 3 Warren East A 4:57.05
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay HSÂ
1 Paducah Tilghman A 11:18.27 10 2 Calloway County A 11:21.69 8 3 University Heights A 11:22.86
Girls High Jump HS
1 Tori McCracken 12 Marshall County J5-00.00 10 2 Presleigh Jennings 10 Marshall County J5-00.00 8 3 Natalie Harrell 11 Warren East 4-10.00 6 4 Evelyn Morales 12 University Hgts J4-08.00 5 5 Alec Rodgers 08 Calloway County J4-08.00
Girls Shot Put HS
18 Maronda Sheridan 10 Calloway County 23-09.50 24 Sydney Lasley 09 Calloway County 20-08.00
Girls Discus Throw HS
14 Maronda Sheridan 10 Calloway County 67-03; Â 24 Sydney Lasley 09 Calloway County 46-01
Girls 400 Meter Run HSÂ
18 Katelyn Gardner 10 Calloway County 1:18.25;
Girls 800 Meter Run HS
1 Ainsley Smith 12 Calloway County 2:34.11 10 2 Piper Hancock 11 University Hgts 2:35.88 8 3 Kate Keller 12 Crittenden Co 2:38.96
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles HS
7 Sydney Naber 10 Calloway County 56.59
Girls Long Jump HS
8 Avery Poston 11 Calloway County 14-02.50; 15 Sayde Lowe 09 Calloway County x12-05.00
Girls Triple Jump HS
6 Sayde Lowe 09 Calloway County 28-02.50
Girls High Jump
5Alec Rodgers 08 4-08.00
Girls 100 Hurdles
2 Ella Phillips 12 17.26 Calloway County, 12 Olivia Anderson 09 21.09
Men - HS - Team Rankings - 20 Events Scored
1) Marshall County 206
2) Calloway County 100
3) McCracken County 88
Boys 100 Meter Dash HS
1 Aaron Fennel 12 Calloway County 11.30 10 2 Jaheim Williams 10 Henderson County 11.33 8 3 Luke Birdsong 11 Paducah Tilghman 11.66, 15 Freeman Reinhardt 11 Calloway County 12.35, 23 John Durham 10 Calloway County x12.57, 35 Austin Weatherford 09 Calloway County x13.24
Boys 200 Meter Dash HS
1 Will Davis 11 Marshall County 22.78 10 2 Aaron Fennel 12 Calloway County 22.81 8 3 Jaheim Williams 10 Henderson County 22.98, 6 Trystan Wright 11 Calloway County 24.17, 21 Freeman Reinhardt 11 Calloway County x25.84
Boys 400 Meter Run HS
1 Cade Flatt 11 Marshall County 48.59 10 2 Will Davis 11 Marshall County 49.85 8 3 Aaron Fennel 12 Calloway County 51.03
Boys 1600 Meter Run Frosh HS
11 Micah Patton 10 Calloway County 6:01.23, 17 Landon Carter 08 Calloway County 6:39
Boys 1600 Meter Run HS
6 Daniel Puckett 10 Calloway County 5:03.17, 18 Carson Bobo 12 Calloway County 5:41.50
Boys 3200 Meter Run HS
1 Ethan McCarty 10 Marshall County 9:55.60 10 2 Daniel Puckett 10 Calloway County 10:51.00 8 3 Maddox Knight 09 Madisonville 10:51.11, 7 David Foote 10 Calloway County 11:43.95
Boys 300 Hurdles
1 Connor Dill 11 University Hgts 42.40 10 2 Kian Court 11 Marshall County 44.78 8 3 Trystan Wright 11 Calloway County 45.12
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay HS
1 Marshall County A 46.25 10 2 Paducah Tilghman A 46.54 8 3 Henderson County A 46.83 6 4 Christian County A 47.35 5 5 Calloway County A 48.10
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay HS
1 Calloway County A 1:35.60 2 Paducah Tilghman A 1:36.66 8 3 Marshall County A 1:38.29
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay Fr HS
5 Calloway County A 4:23.52
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay HS
6 Calloway County A 3:58.48
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay HS
5 Calloway County A 9:34.17
Boys Pole Vault HS
8 Justin Morgan 10 Calloway County 8-00.00 3 9 Preston Guthrie 10 Calloway County 7-00.00
Boys Long Jump HS
6 Gabriel Carson 11 Calloway County 17-09.50, 17 John Durham 10 Calloway County 16-01.00
Boys High Jump HS
11 Preston Guthrie 10 Calloway County 5-00.00
Boys Triple Jump HS
9 John Durham 10 Calloway County 32-01.00, 11 Hunter Winebarger 10 Calloway County 30-01.00
Boys Shot Put HS
11 Luke Johnson 11 Calloway County 37-10.00, 22 Reese Henderson 11 Calloway County 32-06.00
Boys Discus Throw HS
27 Reese Henderson 11 Calloway County 71-08
