Murray High Head Coach Darren Bowling signals that a Mayfield fourth-down pass was incomplete as members of his team begin to celebrate as the Tigers defeated the Cardinals, 25-21, in October 2021 at War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield. The win was Murray High’s second in a row against the storied Mayfield program with both wins coming at War Memorial. 

 STEVE SPRINGER/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Two years after Murray High lost its head football coach to a fledgling Tennessee program, the same pattern is repeating itself.

Darren Bowling, who led the Tigers to the Kentucky Class 2A State Playoffs in both of his seasons at the helm, announced Thursday that he was resigning his position so he could accept an offer to become head coach at Trinity Christian Academy in Jackson, Tennessee. This comes after Bowling came to Murray in mid-2021, days after former Head Coach Keith Hodge left the Tiger program to return to the Dresden (Tenn,) program he had led before coming in Murray. 