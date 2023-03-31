MURRAY — Two years after Murray High lost its head football coach to a fledgling Tennessee program, the same pattern is repeating itself.
Darren Bowling, who led the Tigers to the Kentucky Class 2A State Playoffs in both of his seasons at the helm, announced Thursday that he was resigning his position so he could accept an offer to become head coach at Trinity Christian Academy in Jackson, Tennessee. This comes after Bowling came to Murray in mid-2021, days after former Head Coach Keith Hodge left the Tiger program to return to the Dresden (Tenn,) program he had led before coming in Murray.
“They’ve only had a couple of coaches in the history of that school, so that’s one of those jobs that doesn’t come around very often,” Bowling said Thursday afternoon, minutes after meeting with the Tiger players to inform them of his pending departure. “I feel good about (his situation in Jackson). We played them several times when I was at Union City (where Bowling led the Golden Tornadoes to four Tennessee Class 2A state titles) and they were always really good. They were a real class act and played hard and the coaches did a good job coaching them.
“They’re a really good school. They do things right and I feel really blessed to have this opportunity. It’s been a process. I feel like the Lord is leading me at this time. God had a plan when He brought me here to Murray and I feel like he’s got a plan now for me and my family, and I’ve found that you have to take those doors when they’re open to you and go through them.”
Bowling compiled a 14-9 mark in his two seasons at Murray High, advancing to the second round of the Kentucky Class 2A State Playoffs both times. His signature win came late in the 2021 season when the Tigers upset eventual 2A semifinalist Mayfield, 25-21, by mounting a late comeback in the fourth quarter. That marked Murray High’s second straight win at legendary War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield.
The Tigers seemed poised to have a chance at repeating that performance a few weeks later when the teams met again, also at War Memorial. However, a combination of injuries and a COVID-19 diagnosis to a key player in the days leading into that rematch proved too much to overcome as a rash of early turnovers paved the way to an easy Mayfield win.
Still, Bowling remembered that 2021 win at Mayfield on Thursday.
“That was a good game,” Bowling said. “Anytime you can beat a top-ranked team like that … and we’re talking about a nationally-ranked team, one that sets up there at the top of the most winningest teams in the nation (Mayfield ranks third in the nation’s high school history) … when you beat one of those, it’s an exhilarating experience. It was good for the Tigers and their fans and everybody involved with the program that night.
“I wish we could’ve done a little better this year (the Tigers were 6-6 but lost four times after having early leads). The first year (which started after Bowling took over a month before the season), I thought we got the most out of the players and did a good job with them, but maybe I could’ve done a little better with them (last season).”
All in all, I think we had a pretty good run. We redid the field house and the weight room. We got a lot of good stuff that I feel like we were able to accomplish.”
Still, leaving Murray High will be tough. He said he knew that the incoming senior class had the potential to be very good and that has not changed. In other words, his successor has a lot of material waiting in the proverbial cupboard.
“It’s tough to leave a group like that. It’s tough to leave Murray with the relationships that I have developed in the time I was there,” he said.
However, there is also an underlying factor. Bowling’s family has resided in Martin, Tennessee during his time with Murray High. One of his children requires significant care and a requirement of her healthcare provider is that she reside in Tennessee. Bowling said Thursday that the family is expected to move to Jackson, which should make things less difficult.
Trinity Christian reached the Tennessee 2A state semifinals twice in the past several years. That happened under Blake Butler, who was with the Lions the past 12 seasons and compiled a 73-66 in his time at Trinity.
In February, Butler left Trinity to return to Evangel Christian School in Cordova, Tennessee, a suburb of Memphis. ECS is a traditional Tennessee state powerhouse with numerous state titles, the latest coming in 2019 under Trey Adams, who left after four seasons.
Butler was an assistant under longtime ECS skipper Jim Heinz in the 2000s. Heinz won seven state titles with the Eagles.
Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield said an “active search” is underway to find Bowling’s replacement and the process will begin in earnest next week.
