MURRAY — While the timing may be a bit strange, the drama will be the same as the Kentucky 4th District Basketball Tournament comes to Jeffrey Gymnasium on the Calloway County High School campus this weekend.
This year’s tournament will have a format never before seen in the district as every first-round game will be played on Saturday with a four-team district. The girls championship will then be decided on Monday, while the boys’ title game will be played Tuesday.
“We did something similar last year, but it was a three-team district,” said Calloway County Director of Athletics Greg Butler. “Four teams makes it feel a lot different.
“With the (Region 1 Tournament) starting (next Saturday, Feb. 26), we need to be done by Tuesday in order to give our teams a chance to prepare.”
The tournament starts at 1 p.m. with a girls doubleheader. In the opener, top-seeded Marshall County (18-5, 6-0 in district play) will face Murray High (4-18, 1-5) as the defending Region 1 champions look to avoid the upset after sweeping the regular-season contests with Murray High. That will be followed by what appears to be an interesting battle between No. 2 seed Calloway County and No. 3 Christian Fellowship as these teams split during the regular season.
CFS has been one of the major surprise teams in the region this season and will carry a program-best 17-9 mark overall (2-4 in district play) into the postseason, while the Lady Lakers (9-13, 3-3) ended their regular season Tuesday night with what could be considered as a mild upset of Region 2’s Lyon County.
Then, starting at 5, a pair of boys tilts will close the day’s activities.
In the first game, top-seed Murray High (20-5, 5-1 in district play) will play a CFS team that it swept during the regular season, but had a bit more trouble defeating the second time around at Briensburg. The Eagles (4-12, 0-6 in district play) made a late charge against the Tigers to make that score respectable.
The second game, starting at about 6:30, has potential for a lot of drama as No. 2 Calloway (15-13, 4-2 in district play) faces No. 3 Marshall after sweeping the Marshals in the regular season. These two programs have had some real tight battles over the years and, with both games in the regular season decided by less than 10 points, the chances for this to be a pressure-cooker contest seem high.
The girls title game is set for 6 Monday night and the boys game is set for the same time slot on Tuesday.
