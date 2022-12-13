MURRAY — Jimmy Jones calls it “going full circle.”
In the early 2000s, he was part of the creation of the Calloway County High School wrestling program, as he assisted Head Coach Dicky Walls in the formation of the Little League program that eventually transformed into the high school program. However, his country called and Jones became a full-time recruiter for the Kentucky National Guard the next 20 years.
This past summer, though, the head coaching position at Calloway became available …and Jones was retiring. The timing was perfect.
“In many ways, I don’t feel like I’ve left Calloway County,” Jones said over the weekend before his team headed to Benton, Illinois for a meet. “I’d come in here many times to recruit kids and they always made me feel welcome.”
Jones’ first season with the Lakers opened a few weeks ago and he said he is encouraged so far with what he has seen. He said that, combined, the high school and middle school programs are fielding 44 athletes.
“Now, these numbers may fluctuate from time-to-time, but we’ve got it going in a positive direction,” he said. “We’ve got a good group of kids who are really working hard.”
Calloway has had athletes perform well at state tournaments in the past and he said he is seeing the potential for some big performances with his current crop. He said Christian McIntosh has looked strong at the 175-pound division and Patrick Powers is solid at the 190-pound division. He also said he likes what he has seen so far with 120-pound performer Jacob Jones-Hamilton.
Jones also emphasized the efforts of team captain Jacob Fox, who actually weighs 180 pounds, yet is performing several weight classes up at 205 and his speed is serving as an advantage against the bigger opposition.
He also said that there are a pair of freshmen — Christian Haynes Jr. (157 pounds ) and Caleb Cowan (165) who will bear watching, among others.
Watching his young charges, he said, takes him back to his competitive days at Webster County High School in Dixon, where he was a standout performer. Jones was three points away from wrestling for a state title in his senior year.
He said he also had an advantage as the Trojans’ coach was close friends with Walls’ father, Dennis, who led a powerhouse program at neighboring Union County. He said his coach at Webster absorbed a lot of ideas from Dennis.
“That’s how I learned to wrestle,” Jones said. “I was a state qualifier three years in a row and it’s one of those things where I just really enjoy the sport. But here’s what is really the great part for me. Once the match is over, you’re normal people again and you shake hands and tell them, ‘Good match’.
“It’s a real camaraderie thing. Everybody understands that. That’s just an awesome thing and I want kids to experience that because it makes them better people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.