LEXINGTON — Calloway County fans listening to the postgame show on ELEVATE 89/7 of Tuesday night’s boys basketball contest between the Lakers and West Jessamine got a pleasant surprise.

The voice of one of the greatest athletes the Calloway campus has ever produced was heard as Pookie Jones, who was named Mr. Kentucky Football in 1989, appeared for an interview with play-by-play man Randy McCallon. That presented a reunion of sorts by itself as McCallon was Jones’ baseball coach at Calloway, a sport where Jones persevered as well.