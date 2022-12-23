LEXINGTON — Calloway County fans listening to the postgame show on ELEVATE 89/7 of Tuesday night’s boys basketball contest between the Lakers and West Jessamine got a pleasant surprise.
The voice of one of the greatest athletes the Calloway campus has ever produced was heard as Pookie Jones, who was named Mr. Kentucky Football in 1989, appeared for an interview with play-by-play man Randy McCallon. That presented a reunion of sorts by itself as McCallon was Jones’ baseball coach at Calloway, a sport where Jones persevered as well.
And as the interview progressed, one thing became obvious. Home is still in Jones’ heart.
“I try to get home when I can and the thing that I find every time is that those are just some of the best people. It’s like a big, ole family,” Jones said, joking with McCallon about both are huge St. Louis Cardinals baseball fans, but Jones, who played football and baseball at Kentucky and returned to the Lexington area after a minor league baseball run ended, is stuck in Cincinnati Reds territory.
“They forget about us here! We’re Cardinals fans!” he said as McCallon joined him in laughter.
A couple of memories were discussed. One was in the ’88 football season, when Jones scored on a 99-yard run in a 34-7 win over Murray High at Jack D. Rose Stadium in what has now come to be known as The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic.
“I was just looking to run the clock out,” said Jones, who did himself one better a year later at Ty Holland Stadium when he accounted for five touchdowns, including the game-winning four-yard run in the final 1:30, in a dramatic 37-31 win over the Tigers.
McCallon then sent the conversation in another direction.
“Well, I want to talk about a big home run you hit in the (4th) District Tournament,” he said of Jones’ dramatic three-run blast in the bottom of the seventh inning that beat Mayfield, 6-4, and sent the Lakers to the Region 1 Tournament. A few days later, they edged host Marshall County to win the district title.
Eventually, the subject became Jones’ high-school-age son, Jacob, who at 6-2, 200 pounds, has become a hot commodity at quarterback himself. Jacob just concluded his senior season at West Jessamine High School in Nicholasville, where Pookie has served as an assistant coach.
However, the subject of the moment on Tuesday was Jacob’s basketball skills, as he had just scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Colts’ knockout win over his father’s alma mater in the Central Bank Jim Rose Classic at Lexington Christian Academy.
“That’s the most complete game they’ve played so far,” Pookie said of the Colts, who improved to 3-5 with the 87-47 win. All five of West Jess’ losses had been in competitive contests with teams ranked in the commonwealth’s top 25.
However, even though the Lakers had a rough night, Jones was still impressed with what he saw from Head Coach Brad Cleaver’s squad, led by a strong sophomore class.
“I’m telling you what … just watching this team, they’re going to be a lot of gems come from that bunch,” he said.
Getting back to Jacob, Jones’ alma mater, UK, has made an offer to the three-star QB. Pookie left UK No. 4 all-time in total offense and led the Wildcats to their first bowl appearance in nine years as the starter of the 1993 team, losing the Peach Bowl, 14-13, to Clemson.
He remembered the lessons his father, Robert Sr., would give him when he was younger and he said he has tried to pass those down to Jacob.
“My dad would tell me to be humble and be responsible for what you do,” Pookie told McCallon. “He would tell me, ‘Look, if you mess up, it’s not the coach’s fault or your teammates’ fault, it’s your fault,’ and that’s what I’ve tried to get Jacob to understand.”
