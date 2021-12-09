MURRAY — Basketball fans from around western Kentucky and west Tennessee will have the opportunity to catch 14 of the best boys basketball teams in the area under one roof this weekend. The inaugural KEN-TENN CLASSIC will be hosted by Calloway County High School at Jeffrey Gymnasium on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The one-day event will kick off with Murray High taking on West Carroll (Tennessee) High School at 10:30 in the morning. The War Eagles from Atwood, Tennessee advanced to the 2021 Tennessee state tournament quarterfinals last season. The nightcap features the host Calloway County Lakers facing Gibson County in a 7:30 p.m. contest. The Pioneers are a perennial west Tennessee power and have several key players back from last seasons club.
The KEN-TENN CLASSIC will pit seven western Kentucky high school boys basketball teams against seven teams from west and middle Tennessee. Six of the best teams from Region 1 in Kentucky will be joined by University Heights Academy out of Region 2 to compete against teams from across the Tennessee state line.
The competition will be fierce as the squads face off for state bragging rights. Preseason Region 1 favorite McCracken County and 2021 Region 2 champion UHA headline the Kentucky programs, along with Murray High and Calloway. The Big Red of Montgomery Bell Academy and West Carroll top the Tennessee participants. MBA is the defending Tennessee Division II Class 2A state champion.
Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver is excited about this year’s event and knows that fans will be treated to an exciting day of basketball. Cleaver believes that this will become an annual tradition and blossom into one of the premier basketball events in the area.
“The inaugural KEN-TENN CLASSIC is a day of Kentucky versus Tennessee basketball to showcase high-level basketball teams within our area,” Cleaver said. “We plan to grow this event into something special, the feedback thus far has been very good. This will be a day packed with really good basketball teams and college-level talent.”
Most local fans will likely be more focused on the homegrown talent at Calloway and Murray High. While that is understandable, there will be talent on all 14 teams. Several college prospects will be featured in the KEN-TENN CLASSIC.
Calloway returns an All-Purchase team member in 6-5 Matthew Ray. The senior forward averaged 14.5 points and nine rebounds per game last season. Zach Hudgin, Kanyon Franklin and Drew Hudgin are athletic seniors that add energy, defense and toughness to the Calloway lineup. A trio of talented freshmen has taken on a big role early this season for the Lakers. Jonah Butler is a versatile player with unlimited range, while Eli Finley is a point guard that can be an explosive playmaker. Finley has led the Lakers in scoring early and can elevate for mid-range jumpers, finish in the paint or create for his teammates. Conner Lockhart has shown the ability to score in bunches so far this season and is productive at all three levels.
Murray High returns a couple of players that are on the radar of college coaches from their 2021 regional runner-up squad. Grant Whitaker is a crafty playmaker that has proven to have a great feel for the game. Whitaker can score in a variety of ways and averaged over 20 points per game last season. The junior guard has garnered the attention of several NCAA Division 1 coaches. The Tigers also boast a forward who is on the radar of some NCAA Division II schools in Trey Boggess. Boggess put up 11 points and 7 rebounds per game last year for the Tigers. The Tigers have a strong sophomore class as Lincoln English, Drew May, Zavion Carman, and Collin Wilson should all see significant minutes and improved numbers this season.
Graves County features a pair of seniors from last season’s 18 win squad that is getting attention from some colleges. Drew Thompson is a 6-2 guard that pumped in more than 20 points per game last season. Mason Grant posted 12 points and four rebounds per game for the Eagles in 2021. Thompson and Grant are both ranked among the best players in western Kentucky.
Murray High will have its hands full with West Carroll in the opening game Saturday morning. Jalen Anglin is an uber-talented guard with great size and athletic ability. Anglin can score at all three levels and could be a matchup problem for any team the War Eagles face this season. Anglin is widely considered to be an NCAA Division I prospect and is being recruited by several universities.
McCracken and MBA will tussle at 3 p.m. in what is perhaps the most anticipated matchup of the day. The Big Red still features several players who will play at the next level. McCracken’s Mustangs will counter with great team defense and several key players that return from last season’s regional championship squad.
Marcel Reed is a versatile guard that averaged 15 points per game in 2021 and was named Co-MVP of the region for MBA. Reed is being recruited by numerous universities. Josh Roberts is a 6-5 forward that has fantastic athletic ability. Kayman Cooke is another guard that has college potential. Cooke played a pivotal role off of the bench last season and should be a big factor for the Big Red this year. Grayson Morgan anchors Montgomery Bell Academy in the middle. The 6-5 senior is going to play football at Vanderbilt University and gives the Big Red considerable size and athletic ability in the paint.
McCracken returns three of the team’s top five scorers from last year’s Sweet 16 run. Ian Hart is a junior with great length and solid athletic ability. The forward has averaged 17 points and seven rebounds per game so far this season and has the attention of several colleges and universities. Jack McCune is a solid 6-5 forward that has posted 14 points and seven rebounds per game in the early going of the 2021-2022 season. That duo is joined by Brant Brower to lead the Mustangs. The senior guard is known for his hard-nosed, aggressive play. Bower is averaging 12 points and five rebounds per game and has also received several college offers.
Tickets are available at the door for $5 and are good for the entire day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.