May

Murray High Tiger guard Drew May drives against University Heights Academy defender Noah Shouse (12) last week at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in Murray.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — After a dramatic road win Friday night at defending Region 3 boys basketball champion Muhlenberg County, defending Region 1 titleist Murray High did not have enough fuel left against one of Tennessee’s best about 24 hours later.

Clarksville Academy took control early and never let the Tigers get too close the rest of the way in a wire-to-wire 62-49 win in the finale of the Ken-Tenn Classic at Jeffrey Gymnasium on the campus of Calloway County High School. 