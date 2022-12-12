MURRAY — After a dramatic road win Friday night at defending Region 3 boys basketball champion Muhlenberg County, defending Region 1 titleist Murray High did not have enough fuel left against one of Tennessee’s best about 24 hours later.
Clarksville Academy took control early and never let the Tigers get too close the rest of the way in a wire-to-wire 62-49 win in the finale of the Ken-Tenn Classic at Jeffrey Gymnasium on the campus of Calloway County High School.
The loss dropped the Tigers to 4-2 on the season, while the Cougars — state semifinalists last season in Tennessee — improved to 8-2.
“They are the best team we have played so far this season,” said Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis.”They’re a really good team and they had good size. They had six-foot-eight and six-foot-six players. Their guards also tall and that made them very tough to guard.”
The Cougars led at the end of each quarter and started by outscoring the Tigers 12-7 in the opening eight minutes.
That lead increased to 29-22 by halftime. In the third quarter, the Cougars seemed to have things well in hand with a lead that reached double digits and ended with a 50-39 score.
In the fourth quarter, though, the Tigers showed their championship pedigree, putting together a scoring spurt that had the lead down to only four points. Then, the Cougars showed something about their own tradition and how they have advanced to the state tournament three times in the past five years. They responded to the Murray High push with one of their own and pulled away to the win.
A big bright spot for the Tigers was the play of forward/center Zavion Carman, who was one of the few players able to match Clarksville Academy’s size. He ended the night with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Guard Kobe Watson continued his strong play this season with 13 points, while gritty forward Lincoln English was able to battle his way to 11 tough points.
However, while he was complimentary of the players he had on the court, even Curtis said it is noticeable how this team is different without All-State guard Grant Whitaker. Whitaker has seen the court only once this season — the opener with Hickman County — and that did not last very long after he tried to play with an injured right wrist, which is on his shooting hand.
He sustained the injury on a fall during a preseason scrimmage. Saturday, Curtis said it is unknown when Whitaker will return the lineup.
“So that leaves us trying to find an identity without him,” Curtis said. “It’s really with our offensive game. We’re just trying to figure it out, but we’re doing OK.”
The Tigers managed to win 55-52 Friday at Greenville without him as Carman hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.