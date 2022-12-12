MURRAY — Head Coach Brad Cleaver’s Calloway County Lakers entered their final game of the Ken-Tenn Classic Saturday night as one the hottest shooting teams in the state of Kentucky.
Trinity Christian Academy from Jackson, Tennessee, found a way to cool off the Lakers from behind the arc and forced 22 turnovers, but it wasn’t enough as Calloway gutted out a 69-62 victory.
Guard Eli Finley had a huge double-double for the home-standing Lakers (5-1) with 31 points and 13 rebounds. The 6-1 point guard pumped in 13 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, while connecting on all seven of his free-throw attempts in the final frame.
Fellow sophomore Jonah Butler tallied eight points in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 20 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots. Conner Lockhart (another sophomore) scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds, while contributing several big plays in the second half.
The Lakers quickly dispatched West Carroll in their first contest of the event as they matched their season average of 42% from behind the arc, but the Lions (5-3) posed a much tougher challenge. Calloway failed to make a 3-pointer in the entire first half and was only 3-of-14 on 3-point shots in the game.
Cleaver’s squad looked out of sync on the offensive end throughout the entire first quarter, while Trinity’s Kaleb Williams scored nine of his team-high 27 points in the opening quarter. The sophomore guard’s nine points equaled the total of the Lakers as the quarter came to a close with Williams scoring on a brilliant slash to the basket to give the Lions a 17-9 advantage.
The Lakers began attacking the paint early in the second quarter by posting up both Butler and Finley. The duo combined to score 10 of the first 12 points of the quarter with classmate Stephen Lane scoring a basket in the paint as well. This gave Calloway a 12-0 scoring run to take its first lead of the game. The Lakers took a 29-25 lead into the locker room at halftime.
With his team struggling to cling to a three-point lead halfway through the third quarter, Lockhart snagged an offensive rebound and scored. On the Lakers’ next possession he crashed the glass again but, this time, he found Aidan Clinton behind the three-point line. The senior’s shot found the bottom of the net and, with less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Lakers had finally made their first trey.
Finley pulled in a long rebound and went coast-to-coast for an acrobatic layup to move the Calloway lead out to double digits for the first time with 2:11 left in the third quarter. Lockhart followed Finley’s basket with a triple to give the Lakers 10 straight points.
After Braden Waller nailed a pull-up jumper for the Lions to stop the bleeding, Clinton caught the ball in the right corner and drove the baseline. He was cut off but found Lane deep in the left corner for a bomb and a 46-32 lead with just over a minute left in the third quarter.
The Lions fought until the end but Cleaver’s squad was able to keep them at arm’s length by making 13 of their 14 free throws in the fourth quarter.
