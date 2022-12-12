Finley flies

Calloway County guard Eli Finley tries a scoop shot Saturday night against Trinity Christian (Jackson, Tennessee) at Jeffrey Gymnasium in Murray. Finley had 31 points in the Lakers' win.

 ROB CROSS/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Head Coach Brad Cleaver’s Calloway County Lakers entered their final game of the Ken-Tenn Classic Saturday night as one the hottest shooting teams in the state of Kentucky. 

Trinity Christian Academy from Jackson, Tennessee, found a way to cool off the Lakers from behind the arc and forced 22 turnovers, but it wasn’t enough as Calloway gutted out a 69-62 victory. 