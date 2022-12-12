Butler

Calloway County forward Jonah Butler (3) snags a rebound Friday night against West Carroll at Jeffrey Gymnasium in Murray.

 ROB CROSS/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers hosted 15 other teams from Kentucky and Tennessee at venerable Jeffrey Gymnasium on Friday and Saturday for the annual Ken-Tenn Classic. Head Coach Brad Cleaver’s Calloway squad played two games in the event which featured interstate matchups between schools from the Bluegrass State and the Volunteer State. 

The Lakers used hot shooting to burst out to an early lead in their first game Friday en route to a 76-46 victory over the West Carroll War Eagles from Atwood, Tennessee.