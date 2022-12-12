MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers hosted 15 other teams from Kentucky and Tennessee at venerable Jeffrey Gymnasium on Friday and Saturday for the annual Ken-Tenn Classic. Head Coach Brad Cleaver’s Calloway squad played two games in the event which featured interstate matchups between schools from the Bluegrass State and the Volunteer State.
The Lakers used hot shooting to burst out to an early lead in their first game Friday en route to a 76-46 victory over the West Carroll War Eagles from Atwood, Tennessee.
Conner Lockhart got the Calloway portion of the classic off to a fantastic start. Lockhart knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers in the first minute of action against West Carroll. Cole Lockhart didn’t want his brother to have all of the fun and added a bucket of his own on Calloway’s third possession to give Cleaver’s squad an early 8-0 lead.
War Eagles coach Ryan Mansfield called a quick time-out to settle down his young team. The move helped as West Carroll got a basket by JaQuan Adkins before tacking on an offensive putback to pull within 8-4. The momentum swing was only temporary though.
A stingy Calloway defense forced turnovers on the next four possessions and the Lakers turned those into quick points. Eli Finley finished an old-fashioned three-point play and Aidan Clinton buried two jumpers from well beyond the arc to push the lead out to double digits with three minutes left in the opening quarter.
The War Eagles briefly cut the lead back to 10 points with 1:30 left in the stanza, but Clinton’s third bomb pushed it out to 13 points. Finley flew down the court for a coast-to-coast layup. Jonah Butler then joined in on the fun with a dunk to extend the lead to 28-11 as the first quarter came to a close.
The action was sloppy to start the second quarter until Clinton converted an layup just over two minutes into the frame. That basket started a personal 7-0 scoring run for the only senior on Cleaver’s roster. Butler got another dunk to blow the game open at 37-11. The 9-0 run to start the second quarter extended the overall Calloway scoring blitz to 16-0 over six minutes of game time.
Calloway maintained the lead between 22 to 25 points for the entire third quarter before Finley exploded in the final frame. The sophomore point guard opened the final quarter with a deep three and a coast-to-coast dunk to extend the Calloway County advantage to 60-30. With 3:21 left in the game, Butler found Finley behind the defense for a breakaway dunk that capped a 15-point outburst for Finley in the quarter.
Finely led all scorers with 27 points while also adding five rebounds and seven assists. Butler stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points 17 rebounds, seven assists and four blocked shots. Clinton scored all 16 of his points in the first half but also tacked on five rebounds and five assists. Conner Lockhart closed out the double-figure scorers for the Lakers with 15 points and six rebounds.
The Lakers shot 54% from the field and 42% from behind the 3-point line.
“We shared the ball really well as a team tonight,” Cleaver said. “The ball moved quickly and our guys did a good job of finding the open man and taking quality shots.”
