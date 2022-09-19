OWENSBORO – When it comes to state high school tournaments in Kentucky, the luck of the draw is often the difference between a team being able to show why it belongs and simply being overmatched.

Calloway County had the latter of these two scenarios facing them Friday in not one, but two, separate sports at the 2022 Kentucky 2A Championships. Lady Laker teams drew the prohibitive favorites in both volleyball and girls’ soccer, Lexington Catholic, who happened to be the defending champion in both events.