OWENSBORO – When it comes to state high school tournaments in Kentucky, the luck of the draw is often the difference between a team being able to show why it belongs and simply being overmatched.
Calloway County had the latter of these two scenarios facing them Friday in not one, but two, separate sports at the 2022 Kentucky 2A Championships. Lady Laker teams drew the prohibitive favorites in both volleyball and girls’ soccer, Lexington Catholic, who happened to be the defending champion in both events.
However, though the odds were clearly against them, both Calloway teams managed to get some good shots in before the inevitable results. In volleyball, the Lady Lakers managed some good moments along the way against the taller, more athletic Lady Knights in a straight-sets loss. On the soccer field, Calloway barely missed a chance to take an early lead before LexCath scored a 10-0 knockout in the final seconds.
Up first was the Lady Lakers volleyball squad (5-9) and it had the best start imaginable, a service ace from Cambry Driscoll. Soon, though, the Lady Knights took command at the net and took a 25-7, 25-13, 25-7 win at the Jones Gymnasium on the Kentucky Wesleyan Campus.
However, Calloway assistant coach Gracee Murphy had nothing but praise for her team’s effort.
“I have always told them that a loss is always better if they go down trying. I thought those kids gave me 120% today and that’s all I can ask for,” Murphy said of her players, who tried to go power-for-power with the Lady Knights and did manage some nice kills, even block kills against the withering pressure of the LexCath hitters as 42 of their points came via kills.
“They were just playing it right back at us, but that’s what the game is about,” Murphy said. “We tried our best to adjust all of those things, but their hitters on the other side were just putting the ball away.”
Calloway’s best moment, along with Driscoll’s opening ace, came in Set 2 as the Lady Lakers won four straight points to pull within 13-7 on a nice kill from Olivia Miles, but the Lady Knights quickly restored order, pushing the lead to double digits.
Murphy had specific praise for libero Gracie Turner, who led the Lady Lakers with several digs Friday and showed her toughness by not batting an eye after taking one of LexCath’s scoring spikes right to the face.
“And she got right back up. That’s all you can ask from her,” Murphy said.
LexCath is now 13-4 after falling in five sets Saturday to the Christian Academy of Louisville.
The first 15 minutes of Calloway’s soccer matchup with LexCath at Steele Stadium saw the Lady Lakers (8-5) appear to get the better of the action. This included Harlee Davis’ 35-yard blast in the first five minutes that barely skimmed over the crossbar as Calloway was able to drive the ball into the LexCath zone.
That seemed to awaken the Lady Knights, who would eventually begin driving the ball into the Calloway zone and keeping it there. Then, they scored with about 17 minutes left on their way to a 5-0 halftime lead.
“Lexington Catholic is a tough matchup for any team. They’ve only lost one game all season, but I thought for the first 15 minutes, we played right with them,” said Calloway Head Coach Tim Stark, who lost Davis for the remainder of the match in the final 10 minutes of the half with a pulled hamstring. “And we’re already playing with a thin bench as it is, so to lose a player of that magnitude for us, makes us go even thinner.
“But I’m really proud of our girls today. It was 5-0 at halftime and they could’ve easily given up, but they didn’t. They came out in the second half and battled.”
Calloway, in fact, did not allow another goal until less than 20 minutes were left in the match. Like the first half, though, it appeared that sixth goal put a charge in the Lady Knights.
“Once a team like that sees one go in the net, it becomes pretty easy for them to score,” said Stark, taking time to praise goal-keeper Grace Barnes, who had 20 saves, some of which were met by applause from an appreciative LexCath crowd.
“Major kudos to Grace Barnes. She was phenomenal and she’s getting better and better in goal,” Stark said.
LexCath (now 15-1) went on to defend its 2A state title Saturday with a 10-0 win over Bardstown.
