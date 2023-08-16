PADUCAH — Ahead of Tuesday night’s return to the Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 Boys Soccer Tournament, Calloway County Head Coach Evan Pierce said he was preaching about the pressure of the tournament and how his Lakers needed to address it.
They had two choices.
“They can be scared of it or embrace it and what I was telling them was pressure is a privilege,” Pierce said after his team shook off a lackluster opening half to score five times in the second 40 minutes and defeat host Paducah Tilghman, 7-0, at venerable Jetton Field. The win keeps alive the Lakers’ goal of a third straight sectional championship with the next step to be taken next Tuesday at Dixon.
“It turned out to be an OK night, actually,” Pierce said. “In the first half, we kind of played direct and over the top (with long passes) and that was just playing into their hands. In the second half, we found a rhythm and that was because we started spreading them out and making good passes.
Calloway (3-1) did score early as Jude Bazzell took an Oscar Avila pass and got a goal only 8:30 into the match. Then, after the Lakers seemed to bog down offensively, Joe Morgan scored off Avila’s second assist of the first half with only 30 seconds left before halftime.
That gave the Lakers momentum heading into the break and it definitely carried over into the second half.
This time. Avila took the scoring role, finding the net over a one-minute frame within the opening eight minutes of the second half, the last goal coming off a Canaan Bazzell assist. Then, a minute after Avila’s second goal, Bazzell scored unassisted and the pressure was indeed off for the Lakers as they led 5-0. Bo Stom would score with 16 minutes left off a Kolt Bazzell assist and Anthony Alvarado finished the scoring two minutes later, unassisted.
Calloway outshot the Blue Tornado (1-2) by a 32-4 tally.
Tigers shake off early issues
to throttle Mayfield
MAYFIELD — Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa says that he tries to get every player for his Murray High boys soccer team some significant experience within the first week-or-so of the season.
That is because usually sitting in the second week of the schedule is a very key matchup with Mayfield, in more than one way. It does represent the opening match of the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Tournament, an event he and his players desperately want to win every year.
It also counts for the standings of the 2ndDistrict.
“This is a game that has big implications every year,” said Rosa, whose team handled its business on both fronts Tuesday night with a 7-0 win over the host Cardinals at the Bill Hale Soccer Field in Mayfield. The win not only puts the Tigers (4-0) in an early-season deadlock for the district lead, it now advances them to Thursday’s Region 1 final at Paducah against St. Mary, who is 0-1-1.
“They’re a senior-laden team and they can be very tough, so we have to go up there and do the job that we’ve got to do,” Rosa said.
Murray High did manage two first-half goals Tuesday, the first from Nate Wyatt only seven minutes into the contest. Max Rosa then gave his team breathing room after a stagnant next several minutes with a goal with about eight minutes left before halftime for a 2-0 lead.
Wyatt then scored his second goal about six minutes into the second half to really reduce the pressure for the Tigers with teammate Preston Key starting a three-goal binge with about 18 minutes left and Nicolas Abal Miranda scoring twice within 15 minutes to put the game away. Wyatt then sealed the deal by registering a hat trick in extra time. Murray High outshot the Cardinals, 31-7 (16-3 on shots on goal).
Lady Tigers move on
in only 42 minutes
MAYFIELD — Murray High’s girls have not lost a match in the All “A” regional in several years and were not interested in that happening Tuesday against host Mayfield.
After taking a little time to get their feet wet — not only figuratively, but literally after heavy rains fell in Mayfield on Monday — the Lady Tigers went to work, scoring eight times in the first half. They then needed only two minutes to score the final two goals in a 10-0 knockout win over the Lady Cardinals.
“The girls were a bit disappointed with how they started (probably attributed to adjusting to the shorter-than-usual field at Mayfield), so they wanted to come out stronger in the second half,” said Murray High Head Coach Michael Mangold, whose team is now 2-1 (1-0 in district play) and will face St. Mary’s Lady Vikings Thursday in the region final.
“This is a unique situation (combining the All “A” with district competition) but it was a really important way to start off the All ‘A.’”
Kendyll English scored four times in the first half, while Ava Flota had two goals and four assists. Isabelle Bourne started the rampage with a short score off a Flota feed seven minutes into the match.
Hannah Elmore scored off an Addyson Foley feed one minute into the second half and Reese Downey ended the match a minute later off an English pass.
