MURRAY — At the same time Murray High baseball and softball teams are starting their paths toward what they hope will be state tournament appearances in the Kentucky All “A” Classic, Calloway County teams have the same opportunity in Class 2A.
Tonight starts the Calloway teams’ venture in this year’s Kentucky 2A Championships for both baseball and softball. The 2A events began three years ago, whereas the 1A program has been going for a much longer time frame.
On the baseball side, the Lakers will be looking to advance past the first round of Section 1 play for the third time in as many tries and gets that shot on home turf for the second year in a row. Calloway will face Union County in a game set for 6 tonight at Laker Field.
Calloway has reached the sectional title game each of the two years the 2A event has existed. In 2021, the Lakers defeated Union’s Braves to advance to the title game.
Calloway lost both times in the sectional title game to Paducah Tilghman, who went on to win the 2A state title both years.
On the softball side, the Lady Lakers begin their quest to return to the state 2A tourney in Owensboro by taking a road trip to Cadiz to face Trigg County at 6 tonight in Cadiz.
Calloway has won the Section 1 title both years and has gone on to do big damage at the state tournament each time. In 2021, the Lady Lakers went 3-0 in claiming the first-ever 2A softball state title by defeating, in order, Elizabethtown, Boyle County and Warren East at Owensboro’s Jack Fisher Park.
That team went on to the Region 1 title game, where state superpower McCracken County defeated the Lady Lakers at Graves County.
Last season, the Lady Lakers bounced back from a tough loss to Warren East to finish third in Owensboro and edged a strong Corbin team in a well-played and tension-filled game at Jack Fisher to earn that third-place showing.
