MURRAY — At the same time Murray High baseball and softball teams are starting their paths toward what they hope will be state tournament appearances in the Kentucky All “A” Classic, Calloway County teams have the same opportunity in Class 2A.

Tonight starts the Calloway teams’ venture in this year’s Kentucky 2A Championships for both baseball and softball. The 2A events began three years ago, whereas the 1A program has been going for a much longer time frame.