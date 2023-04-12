(8-6)
MURRAY — Calloway County’s baseball team has faced a year’s worth of adversity during the first half of the season.
Many teams would have wilted in the face of it. The Lakers have not.
And those troubles seem to be in the rear-view mirror right now, because Calloway is playing solid ball, as evidenced by the fact that it has now won five of its last six games. This includes Tuesday night’s impressive 11-1 six-inning knockout win against a free-swinging Union County ballclub (4-5) in the first round of the Kentucky 2A Championships Section 1 Tournament at Laker Field.
“It really does feel good and there’s so many elements for why it feels good,” said Calloway Head Coach Travis Turner, whose Lakers (8-6) will have played in the 2A sectional semifinals for each year the event has been offered. Friday, in Cadiz, the Lakers will face host Trigg County in their third straight section semis appearance.
“We have a 16-man roster and every one of them has to have a part and they’re doing that. It’s been a season full of surprises and some of them have been devastating (having the team’s top two pitchers coming into this season — Cadwell Turner and Conner Lockhart — rendered unable to pitch due to arm problems, though they still can play in the field and last week’s injury to fleet-footed outfielder Price Aycock at McCracken County as he hurt an ankle/foot while sliding into second base against Mayfield). But I feel like it’s offered some real opportunities.”
And several Lakers have answered Mr. Opportunity when he has knocked on their door the past few weeks with no one perhaps taking of this advantage of this more than Bryson Dennis. For his second straight start on the mound Tuesday, Dennis was outstanding, scattering four Braves hits with most of the outs coming by simply letting a Calloway defense that is playing at a very high level make the easy plays on grounders or fly balls.
His effort Tuesday came on the heels of a two-hitter Thursday against Mayfield. Dennis also had his cake and ate it too as he supplied the game-ending hit, a simple ground ball up the middle through a drawn-in Union infield that drove in the final two runs in the sixth.
“I thought it was incredibly fitting that the man that started it on the mount could finish at the plate,” Turner said.
Other heroes were prevalent. Zach Akin, who has also been outstanding, at times, as a pitcher, had an RBI single and two big walks that led to runs both times. There has been Nick Cantrell at third base, making numerous plays. And perhaps the biggest surprise of all, Braden Pingel, who has made his reputation as perhaps Region 1’s best outfielder, has perhaps Region 1’s best shortstop after Turner moved him to that spot after the injuries to Cadwell and Lockhart.
Tuesday night, Pingel single-handedly turned a double play, using his speed to beat the runner to the second-base bag, then sending a leaping strike to teammate Cole Lockhart at first base.
“I told them just now that I’m knocking on wood because I am a superstitious man, but I’ve never had a high school team at Calloway play defense the way this group is right now. They’ve been absolutely phenomenal,” Turner said.
However, the defense would not be worth much without run support and the Lakers had it Tuesday. Calloway scored four times in the second when a throwing error gave Noah Stallons an opportunity for an RBI sacrifice fly, then Akin’s single to right made it 2-0. Cole Lockhart then got the first of his two hits with a seeing-eye single to right that brought the next two runs home and put the Lakers up 4-0.
Union answered with a run in the third but the Lakers scored twice in the fourth as Akin and Pingel scored on Conner Lockhart’s fielder’s choice.
Up 6-1 in the sixth, Calloway put the game away as Cole Lockhart’s double scored Akin and Cadwell, a Kameron Starks fielder’s choice resulted in a throwing error and Dennis’ walk-off scored the final two runs.
