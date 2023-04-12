CADIZ — Calloway County’s bid to win the Kentucky 2A Championships Section 1 softball title for the third straight year ended quickly Tuesday night.
Host Trigg County hit the 2021 state 2A champs with 12 runs in the first two innings, including 10 in the second, and that was more than enough for the Lady Wildcats to take a 12-2 win in five innings. The Lady Lakers had won the ‘21 state title and added a third-place finish last season.
Calloway entered Tuesday’s matchup in Cadiz struggling, mainly due to a number of injuries to key pieces of the defense. The Lady Lakers dropped to 4-7 with Monday night’s home loss to a solid Muhlenberg County team but seemed to have righted itself after struggling mightily, at times, on the offensive side.
Tuesday, though, it was the Trigg offense that was causing the problems as the Lady Wildcats (6-7) had eight hits, most of which came in the opening two innings. Interestingly, Trigg did not have anyone finish Tuesday’s game with more than one hit, but it had six players drive in runs.
Madilynn Smith was the biggest contributor, going 1-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored from the leadoff spot. MaKenna Hendricks also was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Veyda Grinols was 1-for-1 with two RBIs.
Trigg pitcher Tember Oliver also had a big night as she limited the Lady Lakers to only four hits, while getting five strikeouts on no walks. She also added a an RBI double in three plate appearances.
Calloway’s bright spot was Emerson Grogan, who accounted for both of the Lady Lakers’ runs on one hit. Ashlynn Bazzell was also 1-for-2 in the game with a run scored. Trigg only had one strikeout while batting.
