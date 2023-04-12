Calloway softball French

Calloway County outfielder Emily French makes a play on a fly ball in a game earlier this season in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

CADIZ — Calloway County’s bid to win the Kentucky 2A Championships Section 1 softball title for the third straight year ended quickly Tuesday night.

Host Trigg County hit the 2021 state 2A champs with 12 runs in the first two innings, including 10 in the second, and that was more than enough for the Lady Wildcats to take a 12-2 win in five innings. The Lady Lakers had won the ‘21 state title and added a third-place finish last season.

Tags

Recommended for you