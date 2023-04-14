MURRAY — As Travis Turner prepares to lead his Calloway County baseball team into tonight’s semifinals of the Kentucky 2A Championships Section 1 Tournament, he has a much different view from most about the importance of this event.

Some “old-school” types do not get too excited about this because it sort of feels like an extra thing to do just for the sake of it each season. And if their team wins the whole tourney, “Well, it came against only smaller schools. It’s not a real state championship.”