MURRAY — As Travis Turner prepares to lead his Calloway County baseball team into tonight’s semifinals of the Kentucky 2A Championships Section 1 Tournament, he has a much different view from most about the importance of this event.
Some “old-school” types do not get too excited about this because it sort of feels like an extra thing to do just for the sake of it each season. And if their team wins the whole tourney, “Well, it came against only smaller schools. It’s not a real state championship.”
However, from his seat as a radio broadcaster for Murray High basketball games for many years, Turner said that he saw that events like this are, in fact, a big deal. His wife, current Murray State Head Women’s Coach Rechelle Turner, was the Lady Tigers’ leader in those days and, from his vantage point, he felt what participating in the All “A” meant to his wife and her players.
“She was fortunate enough to win four (overall) 1st Region titles (with two of those runs leading deep into the Girls Sweet 16), but she will tell you that the winning culture there was built on the 13 First Region All ‘A’ titles (and a state title) they won when she was there,” Turner said Tuesday night after his Lakers advanced to the 2A Section 1 semifinals for the third straight year with an 11-1 six-inning knockout of Union County at Laker Field. Calloway will face host Trigg County at 5:30 this afternoon in Cadiz.
“My vision for this program is to get it into this position. I want the kids at Calloway County (his alma mater) to, first, expect to win the 2A sectional every year. That’s how they will learn to win. They’ll win tournament games. That’s where they will learn to celebrate together, they will get state tournament competition together and then have another bite at the regional apple.
“I think, if they learn to win step-by-step at the 2A, then district, then regional, this program can be very proud for years to come.”
Calloway has done well in the 2A since it came into existence in 2021, advancing to the sectional title game both years. The Lakers did lose both of those games, but it was to a Paducah Tilghman program that went on to win the state 2A title each time.
And Turner made no bones about the fact that he would love another shot at the Blue Tornado this weekend, provided Tilghman does the expected and disposes of Webster County in tonight’s second semifinal. However, he also is emphasizing to his team that first things must come first, and that means handling a Trigg team that will probably have revenge on its mind today.
It was the Wildcats (6-6) that Calloway defeated, 8-4, in the first round of last year’s 2A sectional at Laker Field in Murray. Trigg had the lead in that game before the Lakers used the running game to turn that game in their favor with several runs produced from wild pitches or stolen bases.
Calloway (8-7)) enters today the winner of five of its last seven games and playing very well on the defensive side of the diamond. After a stretch of not hitting the ball well, the Lakers have bounced back with 30 hits combined in their last three games, including 16 in a comeback win Monday at Hopkinsville.
However, as Turner noted, with this being the first time for Trigg’s program to host this event, the atmosphere should be particularly high charged, which could add energy to the Cats.
