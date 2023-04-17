CADIZ — Calloway County seemed to be in good shape late in Friday’s Kentucky 2A Championships Section 1 Baseball Tournament semifinal with host Trigg County.
Calloway had just taken a two-run lead in the top of the sixth and had the bottom part of the batting order to negotiate. Plus, freshman Zach Aiken had pitched a superb game up to that point.
Things seemed to be in place for a third straight trip to the Section 1 title game. Then, it all went wrong.
Trigg leadoff hitter Kaiden McCormick started the bottom half with a single and seemed to sound a siren song with a big “Yeah!” as he left the batter’s box. Soon, the Wildcats’ flame of hope exploded into an inferno as hits from Jacob Hunter Matthew Leeper and Aidon Butts resulted in five runs as Trigg avenged last year’s first-round loss to Calloway in Murray with an 8-5 comeback win at the Trigg County Recreation Complex.
Trigg improved to 7-6, while the Lakers dropped to 8-8.
“The interesting part about that was that their nine hitter (Hunter), who had struggled all night, with two strikes (and the bases loaded), got the base hit to make it 5-4 and I just felt it would be unfair for Zach to continue at that point,” Calloway Head Coach Travis Turner said of Akin, who had kept the Cats off balance after they scored three runs in the opening two innings. “It certainly wasn’t fair either to (fellow freshman) Keagan (Rollins) because of the position he was put in.”
Rollins inherited a bases-loaded, one-out situation with Trigg’s leadoff hitter, Matthew Leeper, who had reached base in both of his earlier plate appearances. The senior delivered again with a hard liner into right field that put the Cats ahead, 6-5. Aidon Butts then followed Leeper with a two-out single that scored the final two runs.
“If I had to do it over again, I think I would’ve given Keagan the sixth from the start,” Turner said how he felt obligated to let Akin have the chance to handle the sixth after the Lakers scored three times in the top of the sixth to take a 5-3 lead. “I already knew this about him, but what a tremendous competitor he is! And I checked on him every inning and he would look at me and say, ‘My arm feels good. I’ll pitch all night if I have to.’
“But he was reaching his high-water mark for pitches (in a game) at 75, so, once we got going in the sixth, I didn’t want to give Keagan a ‘dirty inning,’ if I could help it.”
This game closely resembled last year’s game in Murray in which the Lakers used their running game to cause the Cats enormous problems defensively. That repeated itself in the sixth as the Lakers scored two runs when Cadwell Turner reached base on an infield throwing error after Braden Pingel had reached base on an infield error and stolen second. Turner then stole second and scored on Cole Lockhart’s second hit of the game, a single to left.
Lockhart’s first hit was a double that gave Calloway a 2-1 lead in the third after Kameron Starks’s double scored the first run in the second. Trigg had scored its first run as Leeper, after doubling, scored from second on a bunt single from Chase Hampton in the first.
Trigg took the lead on Butts’ RBI double and Aydan Joiner’s pop-fly single in the third. Akin finished with three strikeouts and having allowed six hits. Trigg starter Aaron Despain went six innings and allowed six hits, while striking out five Lakers.
