Calloway County's Zach Akin sends a delivery toward a Trigg County batter Friday at Cadiz.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

CADIZ — Calloway County seemed to be in good shape late in Friday’s Kentucky 2A Championships Section 1 Baseball Tournament semifinal with host Trigg County.

Calloway had just taken a two-run lead in the top of the sixth and had the bottom part of the batting order to negotiate. Plus, freshman Zach Aiken had pitched a superb game up to that point. 

