MURRAY — Obviously, all Kentucky high school basketball teams keep an eye on the end of their seasons, hoping for ventures to their respective region tournaments, as well as the state events.
Over the past several years, campuses of specific enrollments have been taking advantage of the added bonus of competing for state classification tournaments. One of these to form is the Kentucky 2A Championships and, this week, it is the girls and boys teams from Calloway County taking their places in the spotlight.
Things get started tonight as the Calloway boys, defending Sectional 1 champions, begin the defense of that title as they face Union County at Webster County High School in Dixon. Then, on Friday night, the Calloway girls will hit the floor as they face Union at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
•••
The Lakers have flown to a 12-3 start and seem well positioned to make a return visit to the 2A state event in Owensboro, which would provide them with a chance for redemption. Last year, the Lakers led most of the game against state power Mason County before the Royals justified their reputation as one of Kentucky’s blue bloods with a late comeback.
To even think about going back to Owensboro, Calloway must handle a Union team (7:30 tonight) that traditionally is in the Region 2 title chase. This season, the Braves are 7-6 and they are probably feeling a lot of confidence after getting a 67-65 overtime win Tuesday night against Trigg County.
“We’ll have our hands full,” said Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver. “They’ve got (guard Izaiah) Manuel and he’s averaging 26 points a game right now.”
However, if Tuesday showed anything it is that the Braves can find scoring in other places. Guard Landon Jones, in fact, led the way against Trigg with 19 points, while forward Kristopher Hughes, who football fans will recognize as among the best players in the state, was next with 17. Guard Daishawn Curry was the third Brave in double digits with 13 points as Manuel finished with 12.
It would also seem that Union will face a difficult decision when it comes to defending the Lakers. Calloway has a reputation for being dangerous from 3-point range, but it has been the Lakers’ ability to score from close range that seems to be driving this season’s success. Calloway has finished many games so far hovering around 50% overall and it is because it is hitting about 60% of its two-point shots on nights it is not connecting well from long range.
Leading the charge is guard Eli Finley, who is the commonwealth’s 15th-leading scorer at 24.1 ppg and most of that is on either short, floating jumpers, layups or free throws. He had 27 points Tuesday in a win at Carlisle County in which he hit seven of eight charity tosses in the fourth quarter.
Finley is not alone. Calloway is also getting strong contributions from point guard Conner Lockhart, guard Aidan Clinton (13 points at Carlisle) who is ranked 31st in the state at 2.9 bombs per game and forward Cole Lockhart, who missed Tuesday with an illness.
Unquestionably, the Lakers’ biggest statistical threat is forward Jonah Butler, who is compiling at least a double-double in points and rebounds (he averages 9.8 a game) each game, but is also flirting with a quadruple-double with blocked shots and assists. He already has recorded two triple-doubles (for points, boards and assists).
For all of its offensive prowess, though, Calloway is also doing very well on the defensive side, where it ranks 36th in the state in scoring defense (54.3 ppg)
•••
Snakebit may be the best way to describe the Lady Lakers’ fortunes as they prepare for Friday night’s 7:30 contest in Dixon.
Calloway (1-10) has shown strong improvement in its last three games. The only problem is the Lady Lakers have nothing to show for their effort as all three of those contests — against Daviess County and Central Hardin at the highly-competitive Invitational of the South in Scottsville and Tuesday at Carlisle — resulted in losses, all by two possessions or less.
All three losses also came in games where the Lady Lakers had the lead. The latest of those losses — 60-54 at Carlisle — came after the Lady Lakers had erased a nine-point deficit in the third quarter to take the lead with about five minutes to go in the game. From there, though, the Lady Comets outscored Calloway, 17-8.
And an old but very unwelcome problem continued to plague the Lady Lakers.
“We had some shots that went everywhere but the bottom of the net,” said Calloway Head Coach David Brown, who said there is only one thing his team can do about it. “We’re telling them, ‘Look! Keep shooting those shots. They eventually have to start falling. The law of averages says that they’re going to have to.”
One player not having problems scoring is forward Sayler Lowe, who had 33 points against Carlisle. She is getting scoring help from much-improved guard Jaiden Koch, who has had multiple double-double digit games and added another to her collection Tuesday with 16.
Like its male counterparts, Union is an established program in Region 2 that is expected to contend for Kentucky Sweet 16 berths.This season, the Bravettes have started 11-4 after crushing Trigg Tuesday night, 68-37, in Morganfield.
In that game, Union hit 40% of its 3-point attempts with guard Lillian Goodloe going 5-of-7 for the bulk of her 17 points. She ranks 41st in the state at 2.1 bombs a game to lead a team that is 12th in the state in 3-point percentage (34.9%). The Bravettes also are the 45th-best team in the commonwealth in scoring defense at 44.9 ppg. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.