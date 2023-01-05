MURRAY — Obviously, all Kentucky high school basketball teams keep an eye on the end of their seasons, hoping for ventures to their respective region tournaments, as well as the state events.

Over the past several years, campuses of specific enrollments have been taking advantage of the added bonus of competing for state classification tournaments. One of these to form is the Kentucky 2A Championships and, this week, it is the girls and boys teams from Calloway County taking their places in the spotlight.