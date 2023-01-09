DIXON — Head Coach Brad Cleaver’s Calloway County Lakers entered Webster County High School Saturday afternoon seeking their third straight trip to the Kentucky 2A State Championship Boys Basketball Tournament. 

It looked like fellow Region 1 representative Paducah Tilghman was on its way to destroying that dream late in the third quarter, but a withering display of offensive basketball in the final frame gave Cleaver’s squad an amazing come-from-behind 66-58 victory.