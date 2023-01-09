DIXON — Head Coach Brad Cleaver’s Calloway County Lakers entered Webster County High School Saturday afternoon seeking their third straight trip to the Kentucky 2A State Championship Boys Basketball Tournament.
It looked like fellow Region 1 representative Paducah Tilghman was on its way to destroying that dream late in the third quarter, but a withering display of offensive basketball in the final frame gave Cleaver’s squad an amazing come-from-behind 66-58 victory.
The Lakers (14-3) used an 11-2 scoring run to take an early 11-4 lead, but Head Coach Greg Overstreet’s Blue Tornado (11-5) answered with a 10-2 run of their own. Tilghman guard Jayvion Powell closed the opening quarter with a mid-range jump shot to give Tilghman a 14-13 lead. The senior scored all but two of Tilghman’s first-quarter points on his way to a game-high 26.
The Lakers struggled to regain their rhythm on the offensive end as the second quarter unfolded. They connected on only four of their 16 tries from the field and 0-of-5 from the 3-point line in the second quarter, while committing eight first-half turnovers.
A solid defensive effort and the scoring of forward Jonah Butler kept the Lakers within striking distance. Butler finished the half with 11 points and five rebounds, while knocking down five of his eight field-goal attempts.
The Calloway defense held Tilghman’s main scorer — guard Mian Shaw — scoreless in the opening half but Tilghman still was able to build on its lead. Powell’s acrobatic drives to the basket and contributions from guard Miles Woodfork and forwards Caleb Payne, and James Harris staked Tilghman to a 29-22 halftime lead.
The offensive woes continued for the Lakers when play resumed in the third quarter. After a turnover on their first possession of the second half, Eli Finley found Cole Lockhart for a 3-pointer to pull Calloway within six at 31-25. The excitement on the Lakers’ bench was short-lived, though, as Calloway only connected on three of their first 10 shots in the quarter and turned the ball over three more times.
Shaw began to make his impact felt halfway through the third frame and gave Tilghman a 10-point lead at 42-32 when he snagged an offensive rebound and scored his sixth point of the half with about a minute left, but that was when the Laker comeback started. Finley cut the lead to eight when he scored two of his 16 points just seconds after Shaw’s putback. Butler then ripped down a missed Tilghman shot with six seconds left in the quarter and drew a foul with a full-court drive that resulted in him sinking both free throws to pull his squad to within six at 42-36, heading to the final quarter.
This was when reserve guard Kolt Bazzell was inserted into the game by Cleaver and gave the Lakers a bolt of energy. The five-guard lineup immediately paid dividends as Calloway became a much quicker team.
Finley scored on the Lakers’ first possession, then found guard Aidan Clinton for a corner three that edged Calloway within 42-41. Butler grabbed the rebound after another Shaw miss and found Bazzell streaking down the court for a layup and the Lakers’ first lead since the first quarter at 43-42.
Bazzell then returned the favor when he found a slashing Butler for a layup and a 45-42 lead with six minutes remaining.
After Woodfork scored to make the score 45-44, guard Conner Lockhart took his turn for the Lakers next as he buried a pair of triples on back-to-back trips. Clinton followed with another trey and Calloway suddenly led 54-46.
Finley eventually got free for a layup with two minutes left in the game to cap a 26-6 run. The Lakers had completed a 20-point swing in seven minutes of action and held a 58-48 lead. Butler and Finley closed the game out for Calloway County by knocking down all six of their free throw attempts in the waning moments.
When all was said and done, the Lakers had made 11 of their final 12 field goal attempts and their last eight free throws. Cleaver’s team was 10-of-11 from the field, 4-of-4 from behind the arc and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in their remarkable fourth-quarter explosion.
Cleaver sounded like a coach who has a deep-seated belief in his team after the game.
“This game was about trust,” Cleaver said. “We didn’t truly find our rhythm until the fourth quarter. Shots weren’t falling, so defense became our focus and in the fourth, we exploded offensively. I am so proud of how our guys displayed trust in each other. Our ball movement continued to increase, and shots started falling.”
