DIXON — For Calloway County it was very simple on Thursday night ... to defend its Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 title, it had to beat Union County.
It could not begin thinking about a possible meeting Saturday afternoon with Region 1 power Paducah Tilghman. Things were a bit rocky at times, but in the end ... mission accomplished.
The Lakers indeed took care of business, using a big second half to sail away to a 75-54 win at Webster County High School to set up the showdown with Tilghman.
“This is big for us,” said Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver, whose team will meet the Blue Tornado at 1 Saturday afternoon. “You know, the All ‘A’ seems like it has been around forever and it’s a big thing for those teams of that size, but now this 2A tournament is really becoming special. Our kids love to play in it.”
Calloway (13-3) found itself in a battle early as the Braves (7-7) trailed by as many as 10 points in the first quarter but had managed to cut that deficit to only three points — 31-28 — at halftime.
After the Braves stayed on the Lakers’ heels to start the third quarter, Calloway found its stride. The Lakers used a mutli-prong attack to increase the lead to 53-39 as the fourth quarter arrived. Then, the Lakers put the game away as reserve forward Stephen Lane went 3-of-3 from the field and 2-of-2 from the foul line for the bulk of his career-high 12 points as he was the beneficiary of some very fluid ball movement. Guard Aidan Clinton (nine points) also had two important 3-pointers in the fourth quarter that helped increase the lead to an insurmountable size.
While the Lakers never were able to really control him, Union guard Iszaiah Manuel lost his effectiveness as the game continued. He finished with a game-high 29 points but was hampered by a switching Calloway defense, starting late in the third quarter.
Calloway was led by guard Eli Finley with 25 points and eight rebounds, while forward Jonah Butler had 11 points and 13 rebounds with guard Conner Lockhart, who was the main defender against Manuel, also found enough offensive opportunities to end with 12 points.
