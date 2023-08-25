MURRAY — For the Calloway County soccer program, Thursday night will go down as one of those occasions to remember for many years to come,

No, it was not Region 1 or Sectional 1 championships they were seeking in October. However, what their teams hunted about two hours apart Thursday was still in a “state tournament,” and both the Lady Lakers and Lakers are still in, fitting the weather of the past week, hot pursuit of its biggest prize.