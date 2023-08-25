MURRAY — For the Calloway County soccer program, Thursday night will go down as one of those occasions to remember for many years to come,
No, it was not Region 1 or Sectional 1 championships they were seeking in October. However, what their teams hunted about two hours apart Thursday was still in a “state tournament,” and both the Lady Lakers and Lakers are still in, fitting the weather of the past week, hot pursuit of its biggest prize.
This was the night that both Calloway’s girls and boys teams won the Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 title for the third straight year.
Calloway’s girls, given an unexpected chance to play at the friendly confines of the Jim Nix Soccer Complex in Murray, defeated stubborn Trigg County, 5-1, while the Lakers took care of host Webster County, 5-0, at Dixon, as both kept alive their hopes of state tournament bids next month in Owensboro.
“Man! It’s incredible! We’re excited to be back at that subsectional again ... three Sectional 1 championships in a row for these girls and, man, they earned it tonight,” said an ecstatic Calloway Head Girls Coach Tim Stark, who has led the Lady Lakers to the last two of those titles.
On the boys’ side, the sentiment was the same.
“Well, it makes me feel good for them. I’m really proud of these guys for coming here and playing the way we know we can play,” said Lakers Head Coach Evan Pierce. “You know? It’s also nice to have something like this to play for toward the middle of the season.
“Look! The (2nd District Tournament) is still a way’s off so, yeah, winning three of these in a row is something we can be very proud of.”
Lady Lakers 5
Trigg County 1
Calloway (5-2) seemed headed toward an easy time of it when Josey McManus scored a rebound goal off a Finely Lencki corner kick barely a minute into the match.
However, Trigg was doing everything in its power to prove that its 6-0 record entering Thursday was not a fluke. And after the Lady Lakers found the net two more times in the first half to take a 3-0 lead into halftime, fans saw why the Lady Wildcats believed they had as much right to hoist a trophy after this game as the Lady Lakers.
And after Calloway misfired on a couple of nice scoring chances in the opening minutes of the second half, the Lady Wildcats struck. Using very good speed up front, Trigg beat Calloway to the mouth of the goal and, when a loose ball eluded the Lady Laker defense, it was forward Braylyn Harper knocking the rebound into the net to cut the lead to 3-1 with 35:22 still left in the match.
Then, not two minutes later, Trigg almost clawed the Lakers again as forward Leiah Hite simply outran everyone to a through ball from beyond the midfield stripe and appeared to have a 1-on-1 situation with Calloway goal-keeper Grace Barnes to the right of the net, usually not a good situation for the keeper.
However, Barnes, who brought an appreciative fan section from state power Lexington Catholic at last year’s state tourney in Owensboro with some sensational goal work, brought back memories of that day at Kentucky Wesleyan. She not only prevented a sure goal but she trapped Hite’s rocket shot from about five yards under a leg, preventing this match from perhaps becoming scary for the home team.
Instead of a 3-2 Calloway lead, it was extended to 4-1 two minutes later when Karlyn Provine took a half-moon feed from teammate Raylee McClure and headed it into the net to restore order for Calloway.
“I told the girls at halftime that we were going to have to withstand about a 10-minute rally. I knew Trigg would come out with a lot of energy and be looking to score early and they did get us in those first 10 minutes. They’re a proud program and they’ve got a lot to be proud of,” Stark said of the dangerous Lady Wildcats. “This is a Trigg team that has put 10 goals on every team they had played this year and (Hite) does have speed and she caught us sleeping on that play.
“But this was a night for a defense. I thought we did a really good job overall and, for the most part, were a brick wall out there.”
McManus pushed the lead to 2-0 with a 30-yard free kick with 28 minutes left in the first half and that was followed by Rylie Lencki’s pass that found McClure for the third goal before halftime.
After Provine’s goal stopped the Trigg momentum, Calloway kept the Lady Wildcats backed up in their own side of the field, pretty much, the rest of the match. That eventually led to McClure finding the net as she was given the job of taking a penalty kick after a foul in the Trigg box with only about three minutes left.
Calloway will next face Bardstown in the supersectional next Saturday at Warren East High School in Bowling Green.
Lakers 5
Webster 0
For Calloway, Thursday’s three-peat means another shot at redemption in the supersectional.
The Lakers have tried to reach the state tournament twice after notching sectional wins, only to be denied. However, that could not matter as they took the field in Dixon against a Webster team that, though a heavy underdog (entering at 5-3, while Calloway was 4-2 against stronger competition), was still playing on its home field, a shorter than usual surface, that can give a team like Calloway problems.
The Lakers needed a few minutes in getting its engine started. Then, the speed of utility man Ivan Damian broke the scoring ice as he scored unassisted 10 minutes into the first half.
That started a binge that would carry the rest of the half. Seven minutes later, Oscar Avila headed in a Bo Stom free kick from the right side that acted as a short corner kick to further alleviate the pressure for the Lakers. They would add two more goals to that lead by the time the intermission arrived as Canaan Bazzell scored off an Ethan Carson feed with 11 minutes left and Anthony Alvarado who is fast becoming a major problem for opposing teams off the bench justified that reputation by scoring in the final seven minutes with Stom again getting the assist.
Jude Bazzell then put the icing on the cake in the first part of the second half with the final goal that was unassisted.
Calloway had not had a semifinal match because opponent Trigg County pulled out of Tuesday’s contest due to not having enough players available. It is not known if this had anything to do with a tragic wreck that claimed the life of a Trigg student Saturday night near Cadiz. That student was reported to have been a former volleyball player and reports from Cadiz are that the student population at the school has been rocked emotionally.
Whether or not that was why the Wildcats had to pull out of Tuesday’s semifinal with the Lakers, Pierce said the circumstance may have helped his ballclub.
“We were coming off two very tough matches (Saturday in Owensboro) and we had some guys come away with some bumps. It was nice getting another day of rest,” he said, not understating how the team played against Webster. “They’re a physical team and a very dangerous team and would’ve become even more dangerous had we not gotten some goals on them early.
“We were having trouble early in the match with their field. It is very short and that takes some time to get used to but these guys kept their focus really well I thought and they did what they had to do.”
Calloway now gets its return visit to the supersectional with a venture next Saturday to Warren East to face Louisville’s DeSales Colts.
