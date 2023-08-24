MORGANFIELD — Calloway County had two reasons for trying to end Wednesday night’s Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 Girls Soccer Tournament semifinal early against host Union County.
First, there was the heat, which had caused a one-night delay in this match in the first place. Second, well, it was a matter of time, as in the need to not spend a whole of it on the road with a championship tilt coming 24 hours later back in Murray.
Mission accomplished. The two-time defending Sectional 1 champions took care of the Brave-ttes(1-7) with a 10-0 knockout seven minutes into the second half to set up tonight’s match with Trigg County at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
That match will kick off at 7:30. Trigg advanced to tonight with a 10-0 win over Webster County Tuesday at Morganfield.
“We talked about that before the match and again during halftime,” said Calloway Head Coach Tim Stark, whose team (now 4-2) led 6-0 at halftime. “The players were a little amped up too and we did score in the first minute of the game, but then we had to adjust to Union’s field. It is one of the shortest I’ve seen and it took us a while to adjust.”
Once that adjustment happened, it was all Lady Lakers, who owned a 31-0 advantage in shots. Raylee McClure had four goals, while Rylie Lencki had three herself. Single goals were provided by Karlyn Provine, Addison Jennings and Josey McManus with assists Provine, Jennings, Lencki, McManus, Kaylee Morris and Finely Lencki.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.