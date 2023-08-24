Gamble vs. Hop Central

Never one to back down from a physical encounter, Calloway County’s KayBre Gamble (2) shields a Hopkins County Central player from the ball during the teams’ Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 Tournament match earlier this month at Murray. 

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MORGANFIELD — Calloway County had two reasons for trying to end Wednesday night’s Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 Girls Soccer Tournament semifinal early against host Union County.

First, there was the heat, which had caused a one-night delay in this match in the first place. Second, well, it was a matter of time, as in the need to not spend a whole of it on the road with a championship tilt coming 24 hours later back in Murray.

