MURRAY — Calloway County’s soccer and volleyball teams return to the pressure of state tournament play today with their respective Kentucky 2A Championships matches.
On the soccer side, both the Lady Lakers and Lakers are trying for three-peats in Sectional 1 and will move one step closer to those feats with wins away from home.
On the girls’ side, Calloway faces Union County at Morganfield in a match set for a 5:30 p.m. start, but could very well be moved back to a later time because of the ongoing heat wave that has gripped western Kentucky this week. Kentucky High School Athletic Association rules call for events to not be allowed to begin until the heat index has dropped to an acceptable level and, with the sun still shining bright at that time of day, there is a good chance that will not have yet been achieved.
Moving on from the weather discussion, Calloway is entering with a 3-2 record, a two-win improvement from this time last season. The Lady Lakers are facing a Bravettes team that has only one win in six tries, that coming in a 10-0 knockout of McLean County in Morganfield.
Calloway is also feeling good about itself after showing that it appears to be closing what used to be a very wide gap between itself and state superpower Marshall County last week in Draffenville. The Lady Marshals still won by a 3-0 score but, unlike the past two seasons, had to work much harder for the win.
On the boys’ side, Calloway will be in a neutral-site situation as it faces Trigg County in a match now set for 7:30 tonight at Webster County High School in Dixon, which will also be the site of Thursday’s girls and boys championship matches.
Calloway has started well — 4-2 — and is coming off a productive Saturday in Owensboro, where it hammered a usually-strong Apollo team, 4-0, before Owensboro Senior, which appears to be very good this season in Region 3, took a 4-2 win over the Lakers. The Lakers also were two days removed from a big 2-1 win at 2nd District state power Marshall in Draffenville.
Meanwhile, Trigg’s Wildcats will be entering tonight’s play having not had nearly as much match experience this season. With Monday’s match with Fort Campbell in Cadiz, Trigg will have played only three times, having lost its first two matches. The first of those defeats was by an 8-2 score to a Paducah Tilghman team the Lakers handled, 7-0, last Tuesday at Jetton Field in Paducah.
With a win today, the Lady Lakers, who defeated Hopkins County Central by a 4-1 score in the first round of the sectional at Murray, will face the winner of the Trigg-Webster match that will follow the Calloway-Trigg match in Morganfield. That match is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Dixon, which has been tabbed as the championship venue on both sides.
Calloway’s boys would face the winner of today’s first match in Dixon between host Webster and Hop Central. The title match will be played following the girls title match on Thursday, also in Dixon.
Winners of Thursday’s match will then advance to the supersectional round, where a win would punch a ticket to Owensboro for the state tournament.
Volleyball starts
its quest at home
As was the case for the Calloway girls more than a week ago, the quest for a return to the 2A state tournament will begin on home soil tonight for the Lady Laker volleyball team.
Inside the spacious and brand new Calloway Auxiliary Gymnasium, the defending Sectional 1 champions begin their title defense with a 7:30 match against Union. This will be a rematch of last year’s championship match at Jeffrey Gymnasium, which was won by the Lady Lakers in four sets — 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 25-9.
Calloway then went to Owensboro and was given the unenviable task of dealing with state superpower Lexington Catholic, which resulted in a straight-sets loss to the Lady Knights. However, there are signs that Calloway, under the guidance of first-year Head Coach Gracee Murphy, may have actually closed that gap. Those teams met in the Bluegrass State Games a few weeks ago in Lexington and, while LexCath did win handily again, one of those sets was much more competitive than anything that transpired last year in Owensboro, ending in a tight 21-17 score.
That is giving Murphy hope that her team may be a bit more ready for what it would face in a return to the state tourney. However, that starts with handling the Bravettes tonight. Union is entering with a 2-1 record after wins over Hop Central and Livingston Central in straight sets, as well as a tough five-set loss to Caldwell County.
Calloway is 1-1 after a four-set triumph over Carlisle County and a four-set loss to a Mayfield team that set Region 1 on its ear last week by thumping region power Marshall in straight sets on opening night.
