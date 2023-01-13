Butler vs. Mason

Calloway County forward Jonah Butler drives the ball against Mason County’s Terrell Henry (2) during last year’s Kentucky 2A Championships State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Owensboro Sportscenter in Owensboro. Butler and the Lakers are returning to Owensboro today to face DeSales out of Louisville and to try and finally claim a win in this event.

 ROB CROSS/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Calloway County Head Boys Basketball Coach Brad Cleaver knew exactly which subject matter needed to be addressed after his Lakers beat Union County last Thursday in the semifinals of the Kentucky 2A Championship Section 1 Tournament in Dixon.

“The most important thing with this is we’ve got a chance to get the kids out of school next Friday,” Cleaver said during a postgame interview on Elevate 89.7 FM with Lakers play-by-play man Randy McCallon. “So it’s very important to them.”