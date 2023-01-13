MURRAY — Calloway County Head Boys Basketball Coach Brad Cleaver knew exactly which subject matter needed to be addressed after his Lakers beat Union County last Thursday in the semifinals of the Kentucky 2A Championship Section 1 Tournament in Dixon.
“The most important thing with this is we’ve got a chance to get the kids out of school next Friday,” Cleaver said during a postgame interview on Elevate 89.7 FM with Lakers play-by-play man Randy McCallon. “So it’s very important to them.”
What Cleaver was discussing is how a school district’s students — all of them — are set free from classes on the day the local high school has a team participating in a state tournament. At that time, this was still to be determined as the Lakers’ win put them into Saturday’s game with fellow Region 1 representative Paducah Tilghman.
No one could have seen what was to come in that game.
Through the first three quarters, Tilghman had control and it was appearing that a day off from classes was not in the cards in the Calloway district. Then, out of nowhere, the Lakers (14-3) put together one of the most impressive fourth quarters imaginable as they missed only one shot in erasing a six-point deficit at the end of the third quarter in winning their third straight Section 1 title by the score of 66-58.
That puts the Lakers into today’s opening round of the 2A Championships state tourney against DeSales out of Louisville at 1:30 p.m. at the Owensboro Sportscenter. And while this is obviously a big deal for the district’s students, Cleavers said it is also a big deal for his team.
“We’re excited and we love to play in it,” Cleaver said of the experience. Now, if only that experience could be enhanced with a win.
Calloway is 0-for-2 in this event. In 2020, the Lakers drew state powerhouse Lexington Catholic in the opening round in Owensboro and fell by a score of 70-58. In that game, turnovers were the biggest problem as the Lakers committed 23 miscues that led to 18 Knights points.
Last year, the Lakers were even closer to win, leading state power Mason County into the fourth quarter before the Royals seemed to channel their tradition and came from behind to win, 61-57.
However, the Lakers seem like they may be a bit more hardened for this challenge. Saturday’s win over Tilghman is proof as Calloway was a ridiculous 10-of-11 from the field, 4-of-4 from 3-point range and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter after trailing the Blue Tornado, 42-36, after three periods.
“We didn’t truly find our rhythm until the fourth quarter. Shots weren’t falling, so defense became our focus and in the fourth, we exploded offensively,” Clever said.
In DeSales, Calloway will face a team that is 11-5 on the season and had to handle a good Bardstown team in last week’s Section 3 title game at Elizabethtown. In the Colts’ 72-61 win, they were led by forward Crew Gibson’s 18 points, which included a 2-of-2 performance from 3-point range.
That performance paced a DeSales attack that had four players score in double digits. Forward William Gibson and guard Tyler Klein both had 14 points, while guard Brady Cummins had 12, which included a 2-of-4 showing from long range.
Two of DeSales’ losses have come to local rival Trinity, both by close margins. However, another of the losses may require a closer look as the Colts were beaten by Louisville Ballard, 68-64. This a Ballard team that is now 13-2 and routed Tilghman, 90-56, in the Tornado’s Rumble on the River event in December.
Calloway had numerous contributors in the win over Tilghman with forward Jonah Butler leading the charge with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Guard Eli Finley had 16 points, while guard Aidan Clinton, who hit two huge bombs in the fourth quarter, had nine and four rebounds and forward Cole Lockhart had eight. Guard Conner Lockhart (who was credited playing some very strong defense, while grabbing four rebounds) had six, all on fourth-quarter triples, while reserve guard Kolt Bazzell had several big plays to go with his two.
