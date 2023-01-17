OWENSBORO —Head Coach Brad Cleaver and his Calloway County Lakers strolled into the Owensboro Sportscenter for the Kentucky 2A State Championship Friday afternoon wearing t-shirts with “We Back” printed on them. 

It looked as if the Lakers would be sent right back to Murray when they fell behind early but 11 big points from Conner Lockhart in the second quarter helped right the ship and give Calloway a 59-52 victory over DeSales that marked the Lakers’ first win in this event in three tries.