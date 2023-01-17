OWENSBORO —Head Coach Brad Cleaver and his Calloway County Lakers strolled into the Owensboro Sportscenter for the Kentucky 2A State Championship Friday afternoon wearing t-shirts with “We Back” printed on them.
It looked as if the Lakers would be sent right back to Murray when they fell behind early but 11 big points from Conner Lockhart in the second quarter helped right the ship and give Calloway a 59-52 victory over DeSales that marked the Lakers’ first win in this event in three tries.
“Trust and TEAM Chemistry,” Cleaver said. “Survive and advance, we have warriors that love each other! Our defensive intensity changed the game!”
The Lakers appeared tight against the much bigger Colts, struggling through the first quarter. Cleaver’s squad only managed eight points while Damien Anderson’s Colts connected on 60% of their shots. DeSales scored 12 points in the paint and seven off Calloway turnovers to build a 20-8 advantage as the opening quarter came to a close.
The DeSales lead grew to 13 on a Julian Bunton free throw just 10 seconds into the second quarter. Things looked bleak for the Lakers when they turned the ball over on the ensuing possession. Cleaver then got a good defensive stand out of his team that forced a contested Bunton jump shot and Jonah Butler ripped down the rebound for Calloway.
A determined Lockhart then worked his way to the basket for his first points of the game. Butler then got isolated on 6’7” Crew Gibson of DeSales and blew by him for a layup. Lockhart followed that bucket up with back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the lead to five and force Anderson to call a timeout.
Calloway’s defense rose to the occasion once again to create a turnover out of the timeout. Butler scored two more of his 14 points on an acrobatic layup. Eli Finley then got in on the act with an old-fashioned three-point play to tie the game at 23-23 with just over two minutes left in the half.
After the seventh straight Calloway defensive stop, Finley hit a triple from long range for the Lakers’ first lead with 1:40 left. Lockhart then knocked down his third 3-pointer of the stanza to cap a 19-0 scoring run and give his team a six-point lead. A Crew Gibson layup brought the Colts to within 29-25 at the half.
The Lakers continued their hot shooting in the third quarter, despite DeSales’ efforts to deny Butler and Finley the ball. Lockhart got into foul trouble and Kolt Bazzell came off of the bench to provide a defensive spark.
Bazzell’s back-to-back steals helped Calloway push the lead to 11 points. A DaVon Martin heave from the right wing glanced off the top corner of the backboard before finding the net at the buzzer to pull DeSales within 44-35 after three quarters of play.
The Colts began to utilize their full-court press in the final two minutes of the third quarter and continued that effort throughout the fourth. The press coupled with frantic trapping in the half court was effective at getting the Lakers out of rhythm on the offensive end of the floor.
Little-by-little, DeSales chipped away at the lead. Tyler Klein nailed his only three-pointer of the game with two minutes remaining to bring the Colts to within 54-52.
Finley could have pushed the lead back to four when he was held by a DeSales player. Finley missed the front end of a one-and-one and the Colts had a chance to take their first lead since the second quarter. Klein lined up another three, but missed.
Finley then calmly sank two free throws, after almost losing the ball against the DeSales press, to move the lead to four points at 56-52. The Lakers held the Colts scoreless the rest of the way as DeSales missed six shots in a row to close the game. Finley got loose for a layup and Aidan Clinton knocked down a free throw for the final margin.
Finley led the Lakers with a game-high 19 points. Butler and Lockhart each finished with 14 points. Butler swatted away four shots and Lockhart snagged a team-high seven rebounds. Clinton scored nine points and Cole Lockhart rounded out the Calloway County scoring with three points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.